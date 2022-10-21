Chances evade Bismarck sticks in loss to Austin

Chances missing sticks can be among the most aggravating things a hockey coach has to deal with on a game-by-game basis.

Having those kinds of misses handed a short-handed Bismarck Bobcats team a hard-luck 5-3 loss to Austin at the VFW Sports Center Friday night.

"There was some good and there was some bad," Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. "We couldn't really establish any momentum. Even with missing guys from the line brawl against St. Cloud and our injuries, eight or nine times out of 10 you win a game where you have the advantages we did."

Missed opportunities in general cost the Bobcats all night long.

Five power play opportunities yielded just a single goal, late in the third period, likely due to Bobcats power play quarterback Michael Neumeier being hurt early on and only managing to get him back late in the game.

"Michael quarterbacks our power play, so it was unfortunate to lose him," Sedevie said. "But when you get opportunities, you have to find a way to get yourself back in the game."

Austin power plays gave each team its first goal of the game.

The Bruins broke the ice late in the first with a goal by Josh Giuliani, then Patrick Johnson answered with a short-handed goal off an Austin turnover early in the second.

"We tie it up with the shorthanded goal, then we couldn't get into a rhythm," Sedevie said. "We had some grade-A chances but couldn't find the back of the net.

Bismarck's momentum from tying the game was short-lived. The Bruins scored twice in the third, both times taking advantage of Bismarck defensive breakdowns, to lead 3-1 into the second intermission.

"We have to be better at defending," Sedevie said. "The two goals in the second were off the rush, we didn't come back and didn't work without the puck. That's something we have to address and be better at.

"Everybody likes to work with the puck. (Working without the puck) isn't easy work, but it's the work that matters."

Every time Bismarck tried to respond, the Bruins would answer.

That included Bismarck pulling within one on a goal by Julian Beaumont early in the third, only for the Bruins to take advantage of yet another defensive breakdown to go right back up by two goals.

Linards Lipskis, Bismarck's goalie, had a decent night, stopping 21 shots on 25 opportunities, but the defensive breakdowns allowed by the Bobcats hung him out to dry.

"When you defend, you defend as a group," Sedevie said. "We didn't play that badly, we had opportunities, we just didn't cash in. We gave up some grade-A's that I'd like to have back and that we can clean up, but for the most part we defended well.

"Linards was pretty good. We gave up some breakdowns in front of him, which is something we have to clean up as a group. He gave us a chance to win the game and that's what you ask for out of your netminder."

Bismarck managed to pull with a single goal again late in the third with a power-play tally by leading goal-scorer Evan Hunter in a 6-on-4 situation with Lipskis pulled.

Another agonizingly close chance for the Bobcats lay right in front of Austin goalie Trent Wiemken shortly thereafter, but nobody could get a stick to the puck in time, and the Bruins iced the game with an empty-net goal.

"We gave ourselves a chance. We yanked our goalie and the puck was right there for us to tie it," Sedevie said. "The big thing is, we have to be strong on our sticks. If you want to score goals, you have to be around the paint, and we have to find those pucks and make the most of opportunities when you have them."

With the same two teams coming right back for a rematch tonight, Sedevie is aware of what his team needs to do to improve and push for a weekend split.

"First thing we have to do a better job of establishing our forecheck," Sedevie said. "When we did that, we had good chances."