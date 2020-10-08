Building NAHL roster during pandemic 'not normal' for Sedevie, Bismarck

Getting to games for the new NAHL season was anything but normal for the Bismarck Bobcats.

Building a junior hockey roster during a pandemic came with unique challenges. But the pieces are in place as the Bobcats open the season tonight in Minot against the Minotauros.

“It definitely complicated things, no question. We’re trying to do the best we can with all the new protocols,” Bobcats coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. “It’s not normal, but it’ll be all worth it when we lace up the skates tomorrow night.”

Only five of 26 teams in the NAHL had more points than the Bobcats’ 72 when play was suspended and eventually canceled last April. The roster turned over significantly, but key players return to go with a promising batch of newcomers.

“I think we have gotten a pretty good feel for what we have through the exhibitions. We played a lot of young guys the first night in Aberdeen and veterans throughout the rest of the exhibitions and I thought we played very well,” Sedevie said. “I think we have a good team here.”

The majority of familiar names are up in front, topped by second-year star forward Lars Rodne. The high-scoring Norwegian netted 20 goals last season and had 37 points in 43 games.