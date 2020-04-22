Brigl puts heart, soul and miles into Bobcats' success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At 23 years old, the Bismarck Bobcats have lived longer than any non-school sports team ever in Bismarck-Mandan. And they live thanks to the determined efforts of Mandan native and team owner Thom Brigl.

“I can’t even skate,” Brigl said. “When we grew up, I played a little hockey, I could skate some but not much. But I fell in love with the game when I was in college in 1979 (at the University of North Dakota). My wife and I moved to Minneapolis and had three children and all three of them played hockey. I learned again to love the game and being around it.”

His love of hockey and knowledge of business was the lifeline that kept the team alive during uncertain times a decade ago and will be important as the team moves forward when the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.

“I’m hoping people are going to be wanting to have some fun,” Brigl said. “I’m hopeful and counting on the fans coming back to have fun and that the sponsors can still support us. We can’t do it without fans and sponsors.”

It won’t be the first time the team has pulled through uncertain times.

The community stepped up 12 years ago after the new owner changed strategies and became the face of the franchise in its business dealings.