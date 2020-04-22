Brigl puts heart, soul and miles into Bobcats' success

At 23 years old, the Bismarck Bobcats have lived longer than any non-school sports team ever in Bismarck-Mandan. And they live thanks to the determined efforts of Mandan native and team owner Thom Brigl.
“I can’t even skate,” Brigl said. “When we grew up, I played a little hockey, I could skate some but not much. But I fell in love with the game when I was in college in 1979 (at the University of North Dakota). My wife and I moved to Minneapolis and had three children and all three of them played hockey. I learned again to love the game and being around it.”
His love of hockey and knowledge of business was the lifeline that kept the team alive during uncertain times a decade ago and will be important as the team moves forward when the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.
“I’m hoping people are going to be wanting to have some fun,” Brigl said. “I’m hopeful and counting on the fans coming back to have fun and that the sponsors can still support us. We can’t do it without fans and sponsors.”
It won’t be the first time the team has pulled through uncertain times.
The community stepped up 12 years ago after the new owner changed strategies and became the face of the franchise in its business dealings.
While still living in the Twin Cities, Brigl comes home for nearly all Bobcats home games.
“I miss two or three games a year,” he said.
That’s a lot of miles on the road and a lot of time to think about running a franchise he took sole ownership of in 2004.
“Early on, I felt that I could do anything,” Brigl said. “Then I came to learn it was a very difficult business. We had always been winners on the ice, we just needed to get the ship straightened out off the ice.”
After four years of losing money, Brigl took over the duties of general manager and went to the community to help save the team.
“We knew that people wanted the Bobcats as part of the community but you can’t just continue to bleed so much money,” Brigl said. “Since that time, the business community has come to understand that the Bobcats are not only an exciting sport but an integral part of the community. In western North Dakota, it’s amazing how many fans we have.”
So what sold the business community on the Bobcats? Brigl.
“Thom obviously has done a great job and quite frankly he’s one of the hardest-working guys I know,” Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. “I don’t know if he ever stops working and that’s why this program is still around.”
Being local, Brigl formed a connection with business sponsors.
“The business community needed to know the passion the owner has for not just creating opportunities for young men, but for the love he has for North Dakota, particularly Bismarck-Mandan,” Brigl said. “The community really wanted to know the owner. So, 600,000 miles and three cars later, here I am.”
It’s not hard to sell success and the Bobcats epitomize what it means to be a successful junior hockey franchise. From its start in the America West Hockey League to its current contender status in the North American Hockey League, the Bobcats have provided entertainment and opportunity.
Attendance has climbed from about 400 a game when the team began to just over 1,200 now.
The Bobcats have sent 210 players to the NCAA hockey ranks. Brigl said of those, 63 have been North Dakotans and 26 have been from the Bismarck-Mandan area.
The Bobcats were surging at the end of the regular season and were poised for a run deep into the playoffs when the season was suddenly canceled. They drew an average of 1,218 fans to the VFW Sports Center.
Brigl said the team’s work off the ice has helped endear the team to region. Brigl said in the last 14 years, the Bobcats have raised $380,000 for 100 youth-based organizations and charitable causes and pledged $100,000 to the Schaumberg Arena expansion.
This season alone, the players took the Be Kind, Bullying Hurts campaign to 65 schools in 20 cities and raised $70,000 through the Brave the Shave campaign.
On the ice, the Bobcats brought home the 2010 USA Hockey national championship and several NAHL Central Division titles.
Three former Bobcats have been taken in the NHL entry draft -- James Massen by New Jersey in 2001; Raimonds Danilics by Tampa Bay in 2003; and Roope Hintz by Dallas in 2015.
Former Bobcats Tony Turgeon (Florida Panthers, 2013) and Ryan Faragher (Anaheim, 2014) signed NHL contracts.
The Bobcats are waiting out COVID-19 like everyone else. Brigl is confident the people that have made the Bobcats successful will be back.
“Financially, it’s extremely challenging,” Brigl said. “You miss regular season games and we would have gone deep into the playoffs. It’s gates, beers and sponsors. We’re hoping like everybody this virus goes away.”
This is the third story of a three-part series on the Bismarck Bobcats.
