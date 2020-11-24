Bobcats' Ziskie commits to Niagara University

For the second straight week, a Bismarck Bobcats player has signed a letter of intent to attend a Division I hockey school. Jonathan Ziskie, a 19-year-old defenseman, is bound for Niagara University.

Last week, forward Lars Rodne committed to Niagara.

"They reached out to me last year and they followed me to Fargo. And in Bismarck they reached out again and gave me an offer,"Ziskie said. "I looked into it. It's a great school, close to home and it's a great place to play. ... It's a place I can be dominant."

Niagara University is a private school in New York with an enrollment of about 4,000 students.

Ziskie, a Macomb, Mich., native, in his third year of junior hockey, has two goals and an assist this season.

"Jonny is a great skater with great feet. He's very mobile," Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "That's one of the big reasons why he'll have success at the next level. ... He's got great stick skills and can really shoot the puck. Just an all-around, solid defenseman"