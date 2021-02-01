 Skip to main content
Bobcats win fifth straight
area briefs

Bobcats win fifth straight

 The Bismarck Bobcats found three different ways to score Sunday in a dominant 6-3 victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Marshall, Minn.

 Ryan Taylor scored a power-play goal, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe tallied shorthanded and Henkemeyer-Howe, Jon Bell and Chase Beacom scored even-strength markers.

  Ian Shane stopped 32 of 35 shots to claim the victory in the Bobcat net.

  With its fifth straight victory, Bismarck upped is record to 13-10-3 for 29 points and second place in the NAHL's Central Division. Fairbanks, a member of the Midwest Division, slid to 6-10-0 for 12 points. The Ice Dogs have lost four straight, two of them to Bismarck.

 The Bobcats return to action Friday to meet the St. Cloud Norsemen on the road.

Bismarck 6, Fairbanks 3

Bismarck;3;1;2;--;6

Fairbanks;1;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. F, Cam Ricolla (Brendan Murphy), 2:32. 2. B, Jon Bell (Tim Piechowski), 7:42. 3. B, Chase Beacom (unassisted), 13:32. 4. B, Jack Conroy (Ben Troumbly), 16:29,

Second period: 5. B, Ryan Taylor (George Grannis), 6:26, pp. 6. F, Mason Plante (Daniel Juzych), 12:37.

Third period: 7. F, Owen Neuharth (Andrew Garby, Billy Renfrew), 3:37. 8. B, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe (unassisted), 8:13, sh. 9. B, Henkemeyer-Howe (Grannis), 18:25.

Goalie saves: Bismarck  -- Ian Shane 15-8-9 -- 32. Fairbanks -- Ryan Keyes 13-x-x -- 13; Kayden Hargraves x-11-6 -- 17.

Penalties: Bismarck -- 3 for 14 minutes. Fairbanks -- 2 minors, 3 for 11 minutes.

 Records:i Bismarck 13-10-3 (29 points); Fairbanks 6-10-0 (12).

 

