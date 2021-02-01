Bobcats win fifth straight

The Bismarck Bobcats found three different ways to score Sunday in a dominant 6-3 victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Marshall, Minn.

With its fifth straight victory, Bismarck upped is record to 13-10-3 for 29 points and second place in the NAHL's Central Division. Fairbanks, a member of the Midwest Division, slid to 6-10-0 for 12 points. The Ice Dogs have lost four straight, two of them to Bismarck.