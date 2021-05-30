Bobcats to face Aberdeen in second round of NAHL playoffs after Wings top Minot in OT

The Bismarck Bobcats will face the Aberdeen Wings in the second round of the NAHL playoffs.

The Wings defeated Minot 4-3 in overtime Sunday night in game 5 of their best-of-five series in Aberdeen. Kyle Gaffaney scored the game-winner for Aberdeen with just 19 seconds left in the first overtime.

Aberdeen led the series 2-0, but Minot won on Friday and Saturday at MAYSA Arena to force a decisive fifth game.

The Wings dominated the Bobcats during the regular season, winning 11 of the 12 matchups. Aberdeen led the NAHL in wins (51) and points (103) by a wide margin during the regular season.

The Bobcats swept the Minnesota Wilderness 3-0 in their first-round playoff series. The Bobcats have not played since May 25.

The first two games of the Wings/Bobcats series will be played in Aberdeen next weekend. Game 3 will be in Bismarck, as would game 4, if necessary. A potential fifth game would be back in Aberdeen. The exact schedule has not yet been announced.

The winner advances to the Robertson Cup, the NAHL’s final four, June 18-22 in Blaine, Minn.

