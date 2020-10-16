Bobcats' third-period rally comes up short against Wings

The Aberdeen Wings and Bismarck Bobcats played 60 minutes of hockey at the VFW Sports Center on Friday night, but they could just as well dispensed with the first 40.

Aberdeen came out on top 6-4, but needed a four-goal third period to get the job done. Seven of the game’s 10 goals found the net in the final period.

The Bobcats, down 4-1, rallied for three unanswered goals by Jonathan Zizkie, Dawson Klein and Nico Chmelevski to knot the game 4-4 with 5:34 on the clock.

Aberdeen pulled things together at that point, taking a 5-4 lead on Jordan Randall’s shot from the right wing boards with 4:03 remaining.

Natan Vertes tallies the clincher with 98 seconds left to play, putting a low shot from high on the left circle for the final marker of the night.

The Wings, up 2-1, opened a 4-1 lead as Christian Abrams and Thomas Manty started third-period scoring. Manty’s tally appeared to be the clincher, but five goals were still in the offing.

Following a scoreless first session, Aberdeen came to life in the second period with Nathan Mann and Michael Reed finding the net in just over three minutes.