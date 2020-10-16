 Skip to main content
Bobcats' third-period rally comes up short against Wings

 The Aberdeen Wings and Bismarck Bobcats played 60 minutes of hockey at the VFW Sports Center on Friday night, but they could just as well dispensed with the first 40.

 Aberdeen came out on top 6-4, but needed a four-goal third period to get the job done. Seven of the game’s 10 goals found the net in the final period.

 The Bobcats, down  4-1, rallied for three unanswered goals by Jonathan Zizkie, Dawson Klein and  Nico Chmelevski to knot the game 4-4 with 5:34 on the clock.

Aberdeen pulled things together at that point, taking a 5-4 lead on Jordan Randall’s shot from the right wing boards with 4:03 remaining.

Natan Vertes tallies the clincher with 98 seconds left to play, putting a low shot from high on the left circle for the final marker of the night.

 The Wings, up 2-1, opened a 4-1 lead as Christian Abrams and Thomas Manty started third-period scoring. Manty’s tally appeared to be the clincher, but five goals were still in the offing.

Following a scoreless first session, Aberdeen came to life in the second period with Nathan Mann and Michael Reed finding the net in just over three minutes.

  Mann slipped a shot past Bobcats goalie Tommy Aitken at 6:36, releasing the puck as he was falling to the ice.

 Reed, alone in front of the net, converted a pass from the left corner, beating Aitken at 9:41.

 The Bobcats broke through against Wings netminder Jake Sibell with 3:43 left to play in the second period as John Gormley sailed a high shot over Sibell’s left shoulder.

 With the victory, Aberdeen improved to 3-0-0 on the season. The Bobcats slipped to 1-2-0. The win was Aberdeen’s first against the Bobcats in five games. Tonight the two teams play a rematch in Aberdeen at 7:15.  

Aberdeen 6, Bobcats 4

Aberdeen;0;2;4;--6

Bismarck;0;1;3;--;4

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. A, Nathan Mann (Christian Abrams), 6:36. 2. A, Michael Reed (Jordan Randall, Cade Neilson), 9:41. 3. B, John Gormley (Ben Troumbly), 16:17.

Third period: 4. A, Christian Abrams (unassisted), 1:42. 5. A, Thomas Manty (Cade Neilson, Nico DeVita), 6:53, pp. 6. B, Jonathan Ziskie (unassisted), 12:57. 7. A, Dawson Klein (Hunter Jones, Troumbly), 13:57. 8. B, Nico Chmelevski (Thomas Bergsland), 14:26. 9. Jordan Randall (unassisted), 15:57. 10. A, Natan Vertes (unassisted), 18:32.

Goalie saves: A J– Jake Sibell 5-8-15 -- 28. B – Tommy Aitken 11-10-10 -- 31.

Penalties: A – 2. B – 3.

Records: Aberdeen 3-0-0 (6 points), Bismarck 1-2-0 (2 points).

