The yearly NAHL draft is a good way to judge exactly how many returners a team believes it will have.

The fewer picks a team makes, in general, the more players they believe they will have returning.

That Bismarck, for the second year in a row, picked just four players in the NAHL draft, indicates the Bobcats are hopeful of a strong returning squad.

Two of Bismarck's four picks came in the first round, with Carter Cormier of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, taken 15th overall as their opening selection.

Cormier was followed by Tommy Cronin of Edina, Minn., with the 25th overall pick.

Cormier is a 19-year-old 6-foot-1, 165-pound Canadian left winger who spent the 2022-23 season with the Selkirk Fishermen of the Capital Region Junior Hockey League in Manitoba and the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, both based in Canada.

Playing in 47 games between the two teams -- 45 with Selkirk, two with Brooks -- Cormier tallied 19 goals and 33 assists for a total of 52 points.

Cronin, a 5-foot-10, 176-pound right-shooting forward, is a familiar face for 2022-23 Bobcats player Attila Lippai, as the two played together with St. Thomas Academy in the Minnesota State High School League.

Cronin also spent time in the 2022-23 season with MAP South Hockey of the Upper Midwest High School Elite League and the Madison Capitols of the USHL.

Between the three leagues, Cronin played 52 games, registering 32 goals and 43 assists for a total of 75 points.

The third of Bismarck's four picks was 6-foot-4, 191-pound left winger Jakub Kopecky, most recently of the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL.

Playing 72 games between the Musketeers and the BTS18U-league South Kent 18 squad, Kopecky, a native of Slovakia, tallied nine goals and 18 assists and was taken 47th overall (Round 2, Pick 15) by the Bobcats.

After trading out of their earliest of two third-round picks, Bismarck's final pick was another Minnesotan, Luke McCarthy of Cottage Grove and the Willmar WarHawks in the NA3HL.

McCarthy is a bit of a penalty magnet, as he racked up 120 minutes in the box in his 48 games played with the Warhawks.

Despite his copious time in the sin bin, McCarthy, a 5-foot-9 160-pound left-shooting forward, has some scoring abilities; he scored 16 goals and added 22 assists, with four power-play tallies and one short-handed goal.

With his time in the MSHSL, playing for Cretin-Derham Hall, McCarthy is another familiar face for Cronin, as the two played against each other on several occasions.

Bismarck was the second team to end their selections in the draft, taking no players later than McCarthy in the third round (pick 79 overall, 15th in the round).

Between the other 31 teams in the NAHL, just three players with North Dakota hometowns were selected.

Forward Carter Sproule of Grand Forks was taken with the final pick of the fourth round by the Oklahoma Warriors after finishing the North Dakota High School season with 24 goals and 28 assists in 27 games.

Ex-Bismarck Bobcat player Jackson Ekblad of Williston was taken in the ninth round by St. Cloud.

Ekblad played just 26 games across time with the Bobcats and Alexandria Blizzard of the NA3HL last season, tallying six assists.

Another former Bobcat was the final North Dakota player taken, as the Minnesota Wilderness grabbed Alexander Senf, formerly of Jamestown and Fargo South-Shanley High Schools.

Senf played just eight games with the Bobcats in 2021-22, marking a single assist in those games, and spent 2022-23 with the Dauphin Kings in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he scored 21 goals and 22 assists across 61 games, including 55 games in the regular season and six in the postseason.