Bobcats take 1-0 lead on Wilderness with 5-3 victory

"I really liked the second period, obviously, but the first period was good too," said Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie. "Didn't like the start of the third period, but the boys stuck with it, regrouped and were able to get going again. I think the adversity this group has been through this season allows them to come through in those tough moments."

A slow start to the third period by the Bobcats allowed the Wilderness to sneak back in.

Unassisted goals by Donte Lawson and Gavin Rasmussen less than three minutes apart, made it a 1-goal game (4-3) with 14 minutes still to play.

Troumbly's goal made it 5-3. After taking a slick feed from Grant Ahcan, Troumbly's first shot was right on target, but Zacharewicz made the save. The rebound kicked back to Troumbly, who buried it.

"You just look at the scoresheet tonight and so many guys chipped in. That's when we're at our best," Piechowski said. "We know what our formula for winning is and we showed that tonight. We just have to build on it and do it again tomorrow."

Korpi, who returned to the Bobcats recently after playing for the U.S. 17-and-under national team, finished with 21 saves. The Western Michigan commit was away from the Bobcats from mid-February until the start of May, but wanted to rejoin the team for the playoff push.

"That's a big piece for us," Sedevie said of Korpo. "He's arguably the best 16-year-old (goalie) in the nation. We're happy to have him for sure."

