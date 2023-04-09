Comebacks have not been a strong suit of the Bismarck Bobcats this season.

Saturday night, their biggest comeback of the season extended their push for the playoffs into the regular season's final week, as the Bobcats beat North Iowa 5-4 in overtime to sweep their weekend series in Mason City.

North Iowa scored the first three goals of the game, potting a pair in the first by Max Scott on the power play and Landon MacDonald at even strength, and the first goal of the second period thanks to Logan Dombrowsky, also on the man advantage.

That's when the Bobcats began their comeback.

Adam Pietila cut into the deficit with his 23rd goal of the season 2:04 after Dombrowsky's goal, and that's where the score stood at the end of the second period.

The third period was one of the most dominant the Bobcats have played all season, with the team dominating the first 18 minutes and scoring three goals to jump ahead 4-3.

Drew Holt got the period started with his 13th goal of the season, Evan Hunter followed 1:22 later on the power play, and Pietila scored his second of the game at 15:18 to give the Bobcats their first lead of the game.

North Iowa was down and out, until Vertti Jantunen was called for tripping at 17:41, giving the Bulls a much-needed power play.

The home squad didn't score on the man advantage, but they got the job done with seven seconds left in regulation, as Nolan Abraham scored his 13th of the season to send the game into overtime.

In need of the extra point, Bismarck scored the game-winner with 39 seconds left, as Michael Neumeier popped in a dish from Hunter to earn the Bobcats a season-saving sweep.

Despite having his worst performance of the season against the Bulls, having not given up more than two goals in a game before Saturday against them, Linards Lipskis earned his fourth straight win by making 29 saves.

Bulls netminder Stefan Carney stopped 33 shots and took a hard-luck loss, which including keeping the Bulls in the game under a 16-shot barrage from the Bobcats in the third period.

Unfortunately for the Bobcats' fading playoff hopes, both Minot and Aberdeen completed two-game sweeps of St. Cloud and Austin, leaving the final four spots in the Central Division separated by just two points.

With action concluded, Minot leads a three-team pack tied at 62 points due to tiebreakers, with North Iowa sitting in the final playoff spot and Aberdeen in fifth.

Playoff positioning now comes down to next weekend's games, with Bismarck hosting North Iowa, Austin hosting Minot, and Aberdeen hosts St. Cloud.

PLAYOFF SPOTS LOCKING DOWN

Despite the Central Division still having just one playoff spot clinched, with Austin having locked up the division title several weeks ago, the rest of the NAHL's playoff picture has all but finalized itself.

Maryland sealed the East Division title thanks to a New Jersey loss in overtime to Maine, which also sealed a playoff spot for Maine.

Despite taking a regulation loss to lowly Danbury, Northeast locked up the fourth spot in the East Division thanks to Johnstown losing 5-2 to Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

Kenai River took advantage of tiebreakers to grab one of two remaining playoff spots in the Midwest Division, while taking an overtime loss to Anchorage.

Chippewa, which missed out on a chance to clinch Friday, beat Fairbanks 4-1 Saturday to draw the other remaining Midwest Division playoff spot.

Kenai River and Chippewa are tied with 66 points, and will determine their playoff opponent after their final two games next weekend.

Three playoff spots in the South have been claimed, and there is no clear answer to who will take the fourth.

Odessa (63 points) and Amarillo (67 points) play each other in the season's final weekend, and New Mexico (66 points) has an unenviable matchup against league-leading Oklahoma (90 points).