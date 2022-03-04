Bobcats stretch winning streak to six, topple North Iowa

The Bismarck Bobcats have been on a hot streak and further injected themselves into the conversation for a playoff spot in the NAHL's Central Division with a 6-2 win over North Iowa.

Playing the third of four straight on VFW Sports Center ice Friday, the Bobcats continued their hot streak as of late both in general and against the Bulls, who they have now beaten six times in their last seven meetings.

"We've won a few in a row now," Bismarck head coach Layne Sedevie said. "Every game matters. We dug ourselves one of the biggest holes ever at the start of the season. As good as this stretch has been, we have to keep finding ways to keep winning games."

Both the first and second periods featured stretches where the Bobcats couldn't get out of their own way.

North Iowa took advantage of the zone time given them by the Bobcats in the first period, scoring twice on Bobcats goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin.

Brett Morich and Jack Mesic were the goal-scorers for the Bulls, and staked their team to a 2-0 lead a little over halfway through the first.

"We fought some adversity tonight," Sedevie said. "We dug ourselves a hole down 2-nothing early. We were flat to start the game, we didn't move our feet, we didn't win battles. We've been a little sluggish at the starts recently."

Bismarck leveled off after that and earned a power play shortly after North Iowa's second goal.

A power play that has sputtered along at times this season was plenty effective Friday, as a nifty passing play in North Iowa's zone ended with a puck fluttering over the arms of North Iowa goalie Hunter Garvey.

"That power play goal was a very nice goal," Sedevie said. "Our power play has struggled, but we got a power play goal last weekend and two tonight, with one coming at the end of it, but that lifted the bench and settled us down and we got to work."

The Bobcats got a second chance on the man advantage before the end of the period, but were unable to convert.

North Iowa came out of the intermission break hot, but this time the Bobcats defense and Spinnars Nordin held strong and kept the Bulls off the score sheet.

It was, incidentally, one of their first successful offensive zone cycle sessions that allowed Bismarck to level the score at two apiece, with Drew Holt popping a shot on net that snuck through Garvey.

"We played better in our d-zone," Sedevie said. "Oskar made two or three big saves. Kudos to him, it seems like he's doing it every night. We've been scoring a lot of goals, but he made some big saves for us too."

Holt's goal almost halfway through the second period turned things in Bismarck's favor, and while both teams had good chances, the Bobcats converted theirs.

Bismarck's leading point-scorer Jake McLean gave them their first lead of the game late in the second, and after a session of four-on-four and a separate North Iowa penalty expired, Patrick Johnson gave the Bobcats their own two-goal lead with less than a minute to play in the middle frame.

"We started playing the game the right way, moving our feet, supporting the puck better," Sedevie said. "When we've done that, we've had a lot of success."

The Bobcats fired on all cylinders in the third period, holding the Bulls to just five shots despite dealing with two penalty kills.

While Bismarck only had seven shots of their own, they made two count, with the first goal coming on a breakaway by Brandon Reller and the second coming off a centering pass on a zone entry by Taylor for his second of the game.

"(It was) opportunistic," Sedevie said of the breakaway goal by Reller. "We just wanted to finish the job, we put ourselves in a great spot, and we found a way to finish it off and get our two points."

Spinnars Nordin earned the win, making 18 stops to move to 12-6-1 with Bismarck. Garvey took the loss and leveled his record at 14-14 while making 29 saves.

"We have to find a way to win tomorrow," Sedevie said. "Tonight was great, but we don't have the luxury of sitting back on a six-game win streak, we have to win again tomorrow."

