Bobcats steady ship, look forward to home opener

The shadow of their poor start to the season hung over the Bismarck Bobcats after getting just a single point out of the NAHL Showcase.

Bismarck waved those concerns away somewhat with a hard-earned sweep of Aberdeen on the road last weekend, digging themselves out of a winless hole much earlier than last year.

"For some reason, we struggled at the showcase," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We played well enough to win three of four there, but that wasn't the case, and that shows how hard it is to win in this league. It was crucial for us to get back on track."

And they did, sweeping the Wings in Aberdeen for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

"Going to Aberdeen and getting four points is huge and gets us into the swing of things in division play," Sedevie said. "You have 56 more games against a lot of the same teams, so any time you can go out and get a sweep, it's good.

"(The Aberdeen games) were a bit of a flip, as we gave up a lead in all four games at the showcase. This weekend we found a way to come back, and I'm proud of the guys finding different ways to win."

Change aplenty has already faced the Bismarck roster, but a few notable names have stood out early on as big contributors for the season.

A hot start at the showcase announced Vertti Jantunen (five goals, one assist) as a scoring threat for the Bobcats. Evan Hunter (five goals, four assists) and Michael Neumeier (two goals, six assists) also provided strong play.

"Evan's done a fantastic job since he's gotten here, he's gotta be up there on the leaderboard for the league's top scorers," Sedevie said, as Hunter finds himself tied for second in the league in scoring with nine points. "He's a new guy but he's done a good job for us. He scored big goals for us last weekend, and Vertti's done the same.

"You can throw in Michael Neumeier as well, he tied (Saturday's game) up for us. Those three guys had big weekends and they've helped us out a lot so far."

The Bobcats are looking for improved play in goal, but Sedevie likes the options.

With last year's star netminder Oskar Spinnars Nordin unable to return, a tandem of CJ Kier and Linards Lipskis have split Bismarck's first six games in net, with Linards (2-2-1 record in five games, 2.98 goals against average, .889 save percentage) taking the early workload.

"We tendered Linards because you never know who can and can't come back, with visas and things like that," Sedevie said. "It's a new opportunity for a new guy, and both our guys are good goaltenders. CJ will get his shot to prove himself, but Linards has stepped in and done a good job.

"Linards made a pair of saves that helped keep the game tied at four on Saturday. We had goaltending that could keep us in games towards the end of last year, and it's nice to have that early on this year."

Including Friday's game at Minot, Bismarck will have played its first three games of the year on the road.

They finally get back home to the VFW Sports Center on Saturday, hosting the Minotauros at 7:15 p.m.

"The home opener is always exciting," Sedevie said. "It'll be nice to play in front of the fans, they gave us a lot of support last season. Our veterans are excited to play in front of our fans again, and for the new guys it'll be fun to see them learn what it's like to play in front of the Bobcat faithful."

It's a busy month at home for the Bobcats, who play seven of their eight games at VFW Sports Center in October.

"We were fairly decent at home last year, and got better when we got going," Sedevie said. "We have, I think, one of the best buildings to play in, and fan support gives us a good advantage. You have to take advantage of games at home."