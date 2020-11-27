Bobcats skate to 5-1 win at Minot

Grannis scored the overtime game-winner on Wednesday against the Tauros.

The Bobcats came into the game ranked last in the league on the penalty kill (64.7 percent), allowing six goals on 17 opportunities. But on Friday night, they killed off all four of Minot’s chances to go along with a shorthander.

The Bobcats outshot the Minotauros 14-3 in the opening 20 minutes. Noah Altman stopped all three shots he faced, while Keenan Rancier finished a busy opening period with 12 saves.

Schwartz cashed in on a man advantage again in the second period to push it to a three-goal advantage. With Christian Kadolph off for boarding, Schwartz scored his second power-play goal of the night and third goal of the season, off assists from Rudrud and Grannis at 6:38.

Minot finally got on the scoreboard just before the second intermission.

Cole Stofflet notched his first goal of the season off an assist by Jack Westlund with seven seconds left in the second.

The Bobcats, outshooting the Minotauros 27-9, took a 3-1 lead to the final period.

Rudrud scored the Bobcats’ third power-play goal at 15:01 of the third. Schwartz and Luke Gramer assisted on the play, which made it a three-goal lead again at 4-1.