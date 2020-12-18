Bobcats skate past Minot as Korpi nets first win in goal

The Bobcats made it 2-0 on Gramer’s goal at 9:58. Gramer kept hacking at the puck under a sprawling Rancier until he finally dug the puck out and put it in the net for his third goal of the season.

All the offense gave Korpi a chance to ease into things in just his second period of the season. Korpi made one in the third period against his brother, Carter, a former Bobcat now playing for Minot.

The Bobcats upped the lead to 3-0 just 2:24 into the second period on a goal by George Grannis. That, however, seemed to inspire the Minotauros.

Kyle Kukkonen and Jack Westlund scored in a span of 12 seconds. Kukkonen picked up an easy goal as he came up ice alone and netted a wrister from the top of the circle that Korpi had a clear view of all the way. Westlund then clanked his off the crossbar from point blank just off the faceoff.

“You blink and you make a couple of bad plays and it’s going to end up in your net,” Sedevie said. “A couple bad shifts back to back and we got a game again.”

Chmelevski scored his first goal of the season for Bismarck by redirecting a shot by Austin Schwartz past Rancier at 10:35. That took some of the steam out of the Minotauros’ rally and gave the Bobcats a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.