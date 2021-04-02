Bobcats set sights on stretch run of season

With a quarter of the season still to go, Layne Sedevie is looking for more consistency.

The Bismarck Bobcats sit second in the NAHL’s Central Division at 22-14-5 with 15 games left heading into their home weekend series with the Austin Bruins, which starts tonight at 7:15 p.m.

“I break it down into four segments in junior hockey – 15-15-15-15. When you get into those final 15 games you want to start playing the right brand of hockey on a consistent basis,” said Sedevie, the Bobcats’ head coach and general manager. “It’s getting to the point where teams are fighting for points, for home-ice advantage, there’s a lot at stake.”

Aberdeen is putting on an NAHL master class. The Wings sit atop the Central Division – and the entire NAHL – with 75 points. None of the other 22 teams have more than 60 points. In 40 games, Aberdeen has lost just twice.

The Bobcats sit second in the Central Division with 49 points, eight clear of Minot, although the Minotauros have played one fewer game.

“This time of year, everyone is fighting for their lives,” Sedevie said. “Are you willing to do what it takes to win? Playing together. Blocking shots. All the little things that are important to winning hockey games, that’s what I want to see.”