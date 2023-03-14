Consistency is what separates OK teams from good teams, and good ones from great ones.

The only consistency the Bismarck Bobcats have had this season is a lack of it, and with their 2022-23 regular season 10 games from being over, that's coming back to cost them.

"We play well on one night and then we can't back it up," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "It's been our M.O., and with how close the standings have been, you can't get any traction and now we find ourselves on the outside looking in."

Bismarck has not missed the playoffs in a full-fledged regular season since the 2017-18 campaign.

That streak could be coming to an end. The Bobcats currently sit sixth in the NAHL's Central Division, seven points back of a playoff spot.

"It's something we have to figure out in a short amount of time," Sedevie said. "The biggest thing for this group is figuring out what we're missing and we have to do it in real-time. There's no more nights where you can have an off night.

"It's your goal every year to make the playoffs, and we've made them a lot, but every year is a new year that brings new challenges, and you have to find a way to give yourself a chance like we did last year."

When a team struggles with consistency, there can be two issues.

There can either be one thing that they struggle with big time but are good at other things to allow them to survive some nights, or it's a game of whack-a-mole trying to address a bunch of different issues that pop up.

It's been the second type of inconsistency that's affected the Bobcats, which does make Sedevie and his coaching staff's job a little harder.

"You try and wrap your head around what needs to be done and do differently," Sedevie said. "This team is honestly like no other team I've coached. We seem to find a way to win one game and then the other game of a weekend, we're not the same team.

"We're trying to figure out how we can look like a playoff team one night and then play like a team that doesn't play like it belongs in the playoffs the next. That's the key to this group moving on."

Their last three games have been a microcosm of their season to date.

After a dominant 4-1 win over division-leader Austin on March 3, the Bobcats have lost three straight games to the Bruins and St. Cloud, two by lopsided margins and one in a 1-0 squeaker to St. Cloud Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone from being on the edge of the playoff picture to their current predicament.

"We didn't play well Friday, then played well Saturday but we couldn't find a way to score," Sedevie said of their series against St. Cloud. "The big thing is our zone entries haven't been very good, and we're forcing a lot of things. We're trying too hard to make the perfect play.

"We need to put pucks on the net, have second and third chances around the net, and we're not doing that enough. I'd like to push for the 40 shot mark, so a big key for us this weekend against Austin is getting somewhere around 40 shots a night."

The Bobcats only have to look back to last season, however, to know that a late-season is possible.

Sedevie is hoping this year's team can pull off a similar run, led by the team's leaders.

"Calvin (Hanson) had a slow start to the season, but he's been very good as of late," Sedevie said. "Getting Nico Chmelevski back was big for us, he works hard every night, you know what you get out of him.

"Patrick Johnson, our other captain, and Michael Neumeier on the back end, they've been good for us, and we'll have to lean on them. The challenge for them as a leadership group is that they can really turn things around, and we need them to keep the ropes in the right direction to help us make a push."

Bismarck won't have it easy in trying a similar comeback to last year.

They have to play their final two games with Austin this weekend, and the Bruins have only lost 13 games in regulation this season, though the Bobcats have provided two of those losses.

"We have to go on the road and try and get at least three of four points," Sedevie said. "We have to go down there and get points.

The Bobcats finish their season with six of their final eight games at the VFW Sport Center, which include two final home games against Aberdeen and then six straight against North Iowa.

North Iowa and Aberdeen both currently own 55 points and sit third and fourth in the Central, making them the targets for any hope of a playoff spot this year for the Bobcats.

"You look at our four games at home after the two-game set in Austin, and it's two against Aberdeen and two against North Iowa," Sedevie said. "The next six games are crucial, and if we can go 5-1, that's a great spot for us to be in, and that's what our goal is."

Ending the season with six straight games against North Iowa brings last year even more heavily to mind.

Part of Bismarck's ability to finish out their improbable comeback was beating the Bulls late in the season. A repeat of that will be necessary for Bismarck to make a run.

"Us and North Iowa were fighting for that last playoff spot last year and we had to win," Sedevie said. "We did a nice job against them, and the thing this year is they're playing well right now.

"Each year, teams are different, so if you're playing the right brand of hockey at the right time, you have to play well against teams that are above you."

As important as the next month is to this year's Bobcats squad, it has plenty of implications to the future of both the Bobcats and the players themselves.

"We're relatively young, so a lot of our guys can come back," Sedevie said. "The focus for now is the last 10 games and trying to make our playoff push, and if we don't make the playoffs, we'll take a step back and see what we need to change to make ourselves competitive again.

"This next stretch is big when you look at college; the beginning and end of the year is heavily scouted, so it's important for our 02's and 03's, we have a lot of 03's that can come back who are uncommitted, and you want to play well now because a lot of colleges are done and college staffs are out scouting."