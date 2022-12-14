Bobcats searching for consistent play

The first half of last season was about as rough as can be for the Bismarck Bobcats.

An accurate descriptor for this year's first half would be one word: consistency, or a lack thereof.

"We're looking for consistency," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We either score six or eight goals and win or we lose by a goal."

Since winning five of their first six games after the conclusion of this year's NAHL Showcase between Sept. 23 and Oct 8, the Bobcats have not won more than two games in a row.

That inconsistency has shown up in their scoring this season. Bismarck has scored six or more goals five times and been held to a single goal four times.

"Having consistency through 120 minutes, throughout a weekend, will be big for the team to move forward and start climbing the standings," Sedevie said. "Winning on Friday and not on Saturday isn't going to get you that far, so we have to find consistency.

"Scoring seven one night is great, but you have to show up the next night and find a way to win, and we haven't quite managed to do that."

Bismarck has gone 5-8-2 since their first bye week, and they are hoping this past weekend's bye week will be more advantageous to them than the one earlier on in this season that halted their winning streak cold.

"It's a weird bye week, that's for sure," Sedevie said. "There's nothing we can do about the schedule and we just have to find a way to play for 120 minutes this weekend. From a coaching standpoint, this is a weird bye week, because we have to keep working on things."

Though Bismarck sits below .500 at 10-12-3, only Austin (17-4-5, 39 points) of the teams in the Central Division has separated away from the pack.

The other five teams in the division are separated by just eight points, with Aberdeen (14-8-3, 31 points) sitting second and Bismarck sitting sixth.

"Everybody's pretty close this year," Sedevie said. "Austin's played well for a while, but teams have come back to the pack before after getting that kind of lead, so we'll see. When we get into the second half, really that 40 game mark, you'll have a good idea of where teams are at."

The Bobcats have a golden opportunity over the final weeks of 2022 to improve their standing in the Central Division.

With a pair of home-and-home games against Minot this weekend and the weekend of New Year's Eve, Bismarck has a chance to gain major ground on the team currently holding the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.

"We have to try and get four points and then we can enjoy another break," Sedevie said. "It's a big opportunity in front of us, Minot's coming off a sweep by St. Cloud, so they'll be motivated and ready to go.

"We have to know what's at stake and have to play like we did to end last season."

Where Bismarck has generally thrived this season is in getting scoring from up and down their lineup.

With four games left in the calendar year, and between what is generally considered the first and second half of the NAHL season, the Bobcats have 11 players with 10 or more points and have gotten goals from 21 different players this season.

The Bobcats currently have a three-way tie for their leading scorer, with Vertti Jantunen (13 goals, 8 assists), Evan Hunter (8 goals, 13 assists), and Patrick Johnson (6 goals, 15 assists) all level at 21 points apiece, and defenseman Michael Neumeier (5 goals, 14 assists) hot on their heels.

"We've definitely had scoring by committee, so I'm hoping that helps to even us out," Sedevie said. "Hopefully our depth can bring us to consistency and start us moving up the standings."

Personnel-wise, Bismarck is in decent shape. With only winger Nico Chmelevski currently dealing with an injury of any note, the Bobcats are about as full strength as can be.

They are hoping that will remain the case for the next few weeks, as No. 2 goalie Linards Lipskis, who played both of Bismarck's games against Aberdeen the first weekend of December, will be leaving the team to play on Latvia's junior hockey team.

With previous backup CJ Kier having been traded, that puts the Bobcats down to one goalie on the roster.

"We'll have (Hunter) Garvey play in net for us the next four to six straight for us," Sedevie said. "We'll have an emergency goalie for this weekend in Alex Lamont of the Alexandria Blizzard."

An important facet of Bismarck's game where Sedevie has seen major improvement is the penalty kill.

Bismarck struggled down a man early on in the season, to the point where they are still sporting a bottom-three kill.

Despite their low standing amongst the league, their penalty kill has improved several percentage points in the last month, and Sedevie is glad to have it being better.

"Our penalty kill has come a long ways," Sedevie said. "It's gotten a lot better, but it's still not where it needs to be. It used to be a back-breaker, and I don't feel it is one anymore."

For all their inconsistencies to start the season, Bismarck sits just five points behind both North Iowa and Minot for the third and fourth playoff spots with two games in hand on Minot and one on North Iowa.

Bismarck will see plenty of both teams over the next few months. All four of Bismarck's games before the end of 2022 are against Minot, and they start 2023 with two weekend's worth of games against North Iowa.

Teams that already see plenty of each other with the schedule presented by the NAHL will try and avoid the kinds of line brawls that held players out of Bobcat games earlier on in the season.

"The schedule is what it is," Sedevie said. "When you play a team five times in a row, you have to stay disciplined and doing things consistently and not giving the other team opportunities."

Unlike the blizzard in April, the Bobcats have been able to fight their way over to the VFW Sports Center and get some skating time in, so they won't have to worry about being unprepared for this weekend.

"We were able to have practice, so that part was nice," Sedevie said. "You never know with the weather, but we did get in to skate."