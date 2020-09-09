Bobcats' Schwartz happy to be back to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck Bobcats forward Austin Schwartz considers himself one of the lucky ones.

After all, he’s at VFW Sports Center in Bismarck for another preseason camp, unlike many of his former teammates, whose 2020 playoff hopes were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to come back and play another year,” Schwartz said. “A lot of my good friends weren’t able to finish their junior careers and that doesn't sit very well with anybody. But having the ability to come back is kind of a redemption to prove how good we were last year.”

The Bobcats were, in fact, very good last season. They started the season 15-1-2, and won 11 of their last 15 games before the season was called off prior to the March 13 game. At that time, they were second in the Central Division, just two points behind Aberdeen and closing fast.

“It ended so fast. I don’t think anybody knew what was going to happen,” Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. “Players safety and safety for everybody involved was the reason the league took the stance they did.”

The Bobcats went their own way, including Schwartz, who returned home to Parker, Colo., and found a way to train while rinks were shut down.