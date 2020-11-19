Bobcats' Rodne realizes another dream, headed to Niagara to play D-I hockey

“They are amazing people. We are so fortunate to get to live in their house,” he said. “I’m so thankful for them.”

The comfortable living quarters have been even more important this season. The Bobcats are coming off two weeks of quarantine. Like all NAHL teams, their schedule has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to host St. Cloud tonight and Saturday, those games have been postponed to later in the season.

“It’s been tough. We’ve just been sitting and waiting for decisions to be made,” he said. “We’re taking it day by day and worrying about what we can control. We know the Bobcats and our coaches are doing what’s best for all of us.”

The Bobcats have not played since Oct. 31, but there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel, albeit faint. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Minot on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7:15 p.m.

“We’re really excited to get back on the ice,” Rodne said. “It's a challenging time for everyone with everything that’s going on, but the boys are ready to get back to work doing what we love to do.”

