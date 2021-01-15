Bobcats rally from 3-0 deficit but fall to Fairbanks in shootout

The Bobcats spotted Fairbanks a 3-0 lead on Friday then roared back to force overtime in a North American Hockey League game at the VFW Sports Center.

But the Ice Dogs prevailed in a shootout on goals by Tyler Herzberg and Mason Plante. It was the Bobcats’ third shootout loss of the season and their third straight loss.

“We got out played for a majority of the game,” Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. “I don’t know what it was for the first 40 minutes, but we were not very good.”

He was right. The Ice Dogs won every race to the puck, pressured the Bobcats into turnovers in their own zone and threatened to turn the game into a runaway.

Bismarck goalie Ian Shane made his first start in net and stopped 37 shots. But he gave up one goal in the first and two in the second. He was perfect in the third, making it possible for Bismarck to force overtime.

Austin Schwartz scored the game-tying goal at 17:17 of the third and the Bobcats had several more good chances down the stretch.