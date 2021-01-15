Bobcats rally from 3-0 deficit but fall to Fairbanks in shootout

The Bobcats spotted Fairbanks a 3-0 lead on Friday then roared back to force overtime in a North American Hockey League game at the VFW Sports Center.
But the Ice Dogs prevailed in a shootout on goals by Tyler Herzberg and Mason Plante. It was the Bobcats’ third shootout loss of the season and their third straight loss.
“We got out played for a majority of the game,” Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. “I don’t know what it was for the first 40 minutes, but we were not very good.”
He was right. The Ice Dogs won every race to the puck, pressured the Bobcats into turnovers in their own zone and threatened to turn the game into a runaway.
Bismarck goalie Ian Shane made his first start in net and stopped 37 shots. But he gave up one goal in the first and two in the second. He was perfect in the third, making it possible for Bismarck to force overtime.
Austin Schwartz scored the game-tying goal at 17:17 of the third and the Bobcats had several more good chances down the stretch.
Shane, who still was sporting goalie equipment in the color of his former team, the Chicago Steele of the USHL, made 10 saves in the first period. But the Ice Dogs took a 1-0 lead on Austin Becker’s goal at 11:58. Becker gained the puck unchecked between the circles and beat Shane high to the stick side.
Herzberg assisted on the goal that broke the scoreless tie after missing a chance of his own when he shot wide of an open net just two minutes into the game.
The Bobcats had a chance of their own to break out on top when defenseman Jonathan Ziskie, in his first game back since suffering an injury on Oct. 30, clanged a shot from straight on off the pipe seven minutes into the game.
Fairbanks goalie Ryan Keyes finished the night with 40 saves.
Fairbanks extended the lead to 3-0 with quick goals by Ty Naaykens and Brendan Murphy in the second period. Naaykens converted a bad Bobcats turnover in their own end into a 2-0 lead at 1:13. Murphy skated in unchecked on the back side and took a feed from Owen Neuharth, which he buried at 11:02 of the period. Neuharth also assisted on Naaykens’ goal.
Shane kept the Bobcats from being in an even deeper hole when he stopped a penalty shot three minutes into the period and George Grannis got the Bobcats back in the game with his seventh goal of the season on the power play at 18:28. Grannis one-timed a cross-ice pass from Austin Schwartz past Keyes.
Bismarck was 1-for-5 on the power play; Fairbanks 0-for-4.
“I just asked the guys if they would do me a favor and play for 20 (minutes) tonight,” Sedevie said. “You’re not going to get two points like that. Fairbanks is in the Robertson Cup every year. You gotta play for 60 minutes against them.”
A different Bobcat team hit the ice for the third period and generated several scoring chances. With 15 minutes left, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe redirected Luke Gramer’s shot from the point to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Schwartz scored on a similar play, redirecting a shot by Thomas Bergsland.
“You almost want to get selfish there and get the extra point when you get to overtime because it felt like we got outplayed,” Sedevie said.
With that opportunity gone, the teams headed for a shootout.
Herzberg opened the shootout with a goal. Ryan Taylor answered for the Bobcats.
The goalies followed with stops before Plante deked Shane to the ice and scored over the sprawling netminder. Keyes then stopped Grannis for the win.
The teams complete the two-game series tonight and square off again in two weeks in Marshall, Minn., the 2020-2021 home of the Fairbanks, Alaska-based team due to COVID-19 restrictions.