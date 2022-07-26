Bobcats put main camp in rearview as offseason rolls on

As busy as they are during the regular season, the offseason has its own schedule for the Bismarck Bobcats.

Earlier in July, the team ran its main offseason camp in Hudson, Wisconsin.

"It was a different camp," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We've never really done a joint camp, we did it with Oklahoma, we had our team and they had their team and we played each other throughout the weekend. It's as competitive as I've ever seen a main camp."

The Oklahoma Sedevie refers to is the newly minted Oklahoma Warriors, who will take the place, and team name, of the Wichita Falls Warriors after the Warriors and the city of Wichita Falls parted ways at the end of last season.

Oklahoma's name and location change is one of three that have taken place in the NAHL this offseason, with the other two being the Jamestown Rebels moving to and becoming the Philadelphia Rebels and the MN Magicians moving across the border and reestablishing themselves as the Wisconsin Windigo.

"There's been a lot of movement at times," Sedevie said. "A few re-namings, a few relocations, but for the most part the divisions are pretty much the same. This year was pretty low-key."

While the other three divisions had a team move locations and change names, the Central Division, in which the Bobcats operate, remained untouched.

Sedevie is glad about it.

"The markets in the Central Division have done a good job," he said. "You see it in the longevity of the markets and teams not moving, fans are supporting us and the other teams in the Central Division and it's nice to have that structure, keep those rivalries."

One thing that did change a fair bit this offseason in the Central Division were the rosters of the six teams.

Elsewhere in the Central, Aberdeen, Minot and North Iowa all made six picks and lost zero players in this summer's NAHL draft. Austin made four picks and lost one. St. Cloud took nine players and lost zero.

Bismarck made four picks in the draft, bringing in wingers Colby Browne, Evan Hunter, Nolan Nenow, and Connor Thompson, while losing goalie Ben Behrens and defenseman Charles Larsen to Wisconsin.

"We didn't have a lot of picks because of our group of returners," Sedevie said. "We tried to get what we needed, which was forwards, and we took all forwards in the draft because we lost scoring up front."

The Bobcats head to their preseason camp in a month, but Sedevie and the rest of the Bobcats front office will be busy until then.

"The big thing (over the rest of the offseason) is still recruiting players," Sedevie said. "We report August 21 so we have a month before guys come into town and kick things off. We have to make sure we're doing our job recruiting and if there's another player we need, we have to stay on top of it."

When the Bobcats do return to the ice, it's with the hope that coming into camp earlier than ever will give them a boost they may well have needed to avoid the heroics that were necessary for the team to make the 2021-22 NAHL playoffs.

"We definitely don't want to be where we were last year, because as amazing a run it was, it'd be nice to have a better start," Sedevie said. "Looking at our team last year, we had a lot of first-year guys and we have almost everybody coming back on defense, which is a big lift for us.

"Then we have guys who had good years for us last year, like Eddie Shepler and Drew Holt, who were some of our leading scorers with 30 or so points, but Quinn Rudrud had 30 goals, so they need to take a step up from last year."

The 2022-23 schedule for the Bobcats was released by the team earlier this month, and the 'Cats will start with an exhibition game against Minot before heading into four games in four days at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn.

Sedevie knows exactly how important the showcase is, both for the players individually and for teams in front plenty of talent-evaluators.

"Every D-I school is in the building for the showcase," Sedevie said. "It's been built into something that's pretty spectacular. You can go to the rink at 10 a.m. and go around to all of the rinks and see a game on every rink. It can give you a good feel for what divisions will maybe do well or what teams may have more depth.

"Last year, we didn't have a win at the showcase but still made the playoffs and had a solid run. It's always nice to have a change and see some different teams early on."

Building a roster capable of competing remains the goal during a busy offseason.

"We're just trying to build the best team possible and this year we're building around our returners," Sedevie said. "It's a bit of a different feel this year with all of our returners after having only four or five last year."