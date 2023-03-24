The Bismarck Bobcats entered Friday's game against Aberdeen with their season on life support, sitting five points out of a playoff spot with eight games left.

Taking the ice at VFW Sports Center for the 25th time, the Bobcats didn't manage a win in regulation, but got the lone goal in the shootout to earn a 3-2 win over the Wings.

"I thought we played well," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We had a couple breakdowns, and it stinks we gave them a point, because I felt we deserved two points. It makes tomorrow's game all the more important."

The lone goal of the first 20 minutes came early from the Bobcats, as a two-man rush into Aberdeen's end between Nico Chmelevski and Brandon Reller ended with Reller snapping a shot past Aberdeen goalie Cole Moore (45 saves).

"We used our speed and when we play with team speed, we're effective," Sedevie said. "Our forecheck was working well down low, and that resulted in some goals."

Bismarck's power play, which last scored on February 25, continued to struggle, going 0-for-4.

"It's the first night in a while that I thought our power play was actually good," Sedevie said. "We've changed our power play a lot trying to get something to work, so tonight, while we didn't score, we'll take it as a positive."

The teams traded tallies in the second, with recent signee Attila Lippai scoring his second goal with the Bobcats and Luke Backel flipping a shot off a 2-on-1 over the shoulder of Bobcats goalie Hunter Garvey to get the Wings on the board.

"The first Aberdeen goal was a bad play by us, that was a bad pinch," Sedevie said. "We didn't give up many odd-man rushes tonight, but that one ended up in the back of the net.

"Attila is on our top line, he's a great player and he's got good skill. His goal was a beauty, top-shelf backhanded, he's a great addition for our hockey team."

Aberdeen scored the lone goal of the third period, with Alexander Gullichsen smacking a puck through Garvey.

The Bobcats pushed hard throughout the third, hunting a regulation win, but were unable to crack Moore again, who was on a major heater.

"That's the tough part of putting yourself in these kinds of situations," Sedevie said. "You never know when you'll run into a guy playing like that, and we couldn't find a way to create separation.

"Give him credit, he faced a lot of rubber tonight."

Overtime was more of the same, as the Bobcats had the best four chances of the session but couldn't push one home.

Finally the shootout arrived, and Bismarck's first shooter, Evan Hunter, was the lone skater to score, beating Moore with a nifty shot over the shoulder.

"We've had good goaltending, and we couldn't seem to win a shootout early in the year," Sedevie said. "Our guys are making good moves, and we've won three (shutouts) in a row now. You have to score and need good goaltending, and both have been working for us lately."

Garvey shut down all three chances against him to earn a badly-needed win for the Bobcats, though the one point surrendered to the Wings still keeps them four points up on Bismarck.

Tonight's rematch between the two teams is a critical one for the Bobcats, as consistency has been Bismarck's stumbling block all season long, and the season is almost over.

"It's a big challenge for us to back up tonight's effort tomorrow," Sedevie said. "We haven't had consistency. Aberdeen is only a few points up on a playoff spot, and that's one weekend. Tomorrow we have to get two."