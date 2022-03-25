Bobcats' playoff hopes take hit after loss to St. Cloud

Winning at home has been a near-guarantee for the Bismarck Bobcats this season, despite their slow start.

The Bobcats' home-ice advantage failed them at a key time Friday night as they took a 3-2 loss to the Central Division's top team, St. Cloud.

"We had a two-nothing lead," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "They're a good team and we just couldn't find a way to get points tonight."

A tightly-played first period saw both teams have grade-A scoring chances, but Bismarck's Oskar Spinnars Nordin (30 saves) got the better of his counterpart from St. Cloud, Tomas Bolo, in the opening frame.

Spinnars Nordin made a handful of impressive saves to keep the Norsemen off the scoresheet as leading Bismarck scorer Jake McLean netted a power-play goal midway through the first.

"Special teams were decent tonight," Sedevie said. "We tried to throw everything towards the net. (Oskar) was solid and I feel bad for him. He made saves to keep us in the game and made saves to preserve the lead when we had it."

After the conclusion of the first period, in which the Bobcats outshot their opponents 12-11 and had a 1-0 lead, the Norsemen took control of the action.

While the Bobcats did put a second puck past Bolo (21 saves) early in the first period, it was slow going offensively from then on.

Two different posts were hit by the Bobcats as they attempted to stretch their lead to 3-0, and the Norsemen made the home team pay for their inability to finish.

"We hit two posts trying to make it three-nothing," Sedevie said. "I thought we played fine as a team, just came up a little short."

Kade Peterson was singularly responsible for tying the game, as he beat Spinnars Nordin twice in the middle frame, including the game-tying goal which came inside of 20 seconds left in the period.

Blake Perbix, who assisted on Peterson's second goal, put the Norsemen in front for good with a power-play tally 1:40 into the third period.

"We were turning pucks over and you can't do that against good teams," Sedevie said. "Those end up in the back of your net and that was the proof."

Energy that had been lacking in the second period returned for the Bobcats, and they had a number of golden opportunities to tie the score.

One particularly juicy option came with Spinnars Nordin on the bench and the Bobcats putting everything they could on net, as a puck got behind Bolo and sat in the Norsemen's crease before a Norseman player cleared it out of danger.

But when the final horn sounded, the Bobcats felt the rare sting of defeat on home ice, snapping a five-game winning streak at VFW Sports Center.

"We had chances, but couldn't find the equalizer," Sedevie said. "Big thing is, we can't change the outcome of tonight, but we still have (Saturday). We'll reset and we have to get two points."

Bismarck's faint playoff hopes were boosted slightly by North Iowa beating Minot, but with the Bobcats still trailing the Minotauros by six points with just seven games remaining, it's must-win time.

"It's desperation, that's all that's left," Sedevie said. "We have seven games that are guaranteed and that's it. Every point will matter and we can only control what we can control."

