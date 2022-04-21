Bobcats' Pietila scores big goals, set for first NAHL playoffs

A rookie-heavy roster drove the Bismarck Bobcats back to the playoffs.

Now the youthful team gets ready for its first game in the 2021-22 postseason.

"We're motivated right now," said Bobcats winger Adam Pietila, one of the many rookies on this year's squad. "There's nothing to lose. We're good with being the underdog. If we go out and play like we know we can, we'll be just fine."

Underdog is a good description for the Bobcats.

They were an underdog to make the playoffs to say the least. The only day of the season they were in a playoff position was after they defeated Minot Monday night, the last day of the season.

"It was what we've been going after all year," Pietila said. "Couldn't have drawn it up any better with how it worked out for us."

The Bobcats have Pietila, among a number of others, to thank for their regular season-ending sweep of the Minotauros.

Pietila scored the game-winning goal against Minot early in the third period on Saturday, and scored a crucial separation goal in the second period of Monday's game.

"He doesn't wear a letter this year, but he's definitely a leader on this team," Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said of Pietila's play this season. "Huge goal Saturday night in our building. That's what this team has done, when we've needed a guy to step up, Adam the last couple of games, he's been one of those guys.

"He goes to the hard areas, he's always around the net, and that's why he's had success at scoring goals. You have to find rebounds, make traffic in front of the goaltender, get a stick on the puck any way you can, and he's done a nice job of that."

In a lineup filled with scorers, Pietila was one of Bismarck's consistent ones. He tied with linemate Owen Michaels (11 goals, 21 assists) with 32 points, good for sixth on the team (17 goals, 15 assists).

The left wing of Pietila and Michaels' line has rotated somewhat between captain and forward Patrick Johnson (16 goals, 15 assists) and Nico Chmelevski (eight goals, 15 assists).

"He's a good fit for my game, he's a good centerman," Pietila said of his linemates. "We do a lot of reps and we know what we all do, and the nights we're at our best are when we're executing.

"Patrick Johnson has been an influential player for me, I look up to him. He's a great role model and a great player."

That consistency extended to the number of games Pietila, a Michigan native who was hosted by Chris and Christine Ohlhauser, played on the season.

He was one of just three players on the Bobcats and 20 rookie forwards in the NAHL to play all 60 regular season games.

"It's been a battle, with some ups and downs," Pietila said. "It's made me a better player and I'm excited to see what the future holds. I haven't played 60 games (in a season) in probably over five years, so it's a bit of an adjustment."

Now the Bobcats head into the playoffs as an underdog against the St. Cloud Norsemen, who were a point away from claiming the NAHL's regular season points crown. Game 1 is tonight at 7 p.m.

While Bismarck has gone on a 20-9-1 run to raise themselves from irrelevance to the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central, St. Cloud went on its own lengthy winning streak (27-5-2) to jump from fifth in the division as of Jan. 1 to finishing first by 17 points.

"St. Cloud struggled last year and they got a lot of guys back," Sedevie said. "They have some good players. (Ryan) O'Neill is arguably one of the best players in the league. He set the points record, and he's done it for three years now so I've seen him for a long time so I figured (St. Cloud) would be up near the top."

In the 12 regular-season meetings between the two teams, St. Cloud held a slim 6-4-2 advantage.

"I don't think there's anybody in the division that scares us," Sedevie said. "The big part was we had to get in. The last two games (in Bismarck), we should have won both, and we didn't. This group has learned from their mistakes and it's why we're in the playoffs.

"We've played well in their building, we've won in their building. I like our matchup."

Both Pietila and Sedevie identified one area in particular that the Bobcats need to tighten up on.

"They have the best power play in the Central Division," Pietila said. "They have a tough power play to play against, and it's in our best interest to stay out of the box."

Pietila does not shy away from physical play. The forward tallied 61 penalty minutes over the final 10 games of play.

"As the playoffs narrowed down, games got more intense," Pietila said. "It just kinda happened."

If the Bobcats hope to upset the Norsemen and escape with a playoff series win, they'll need to take a game on St. Cloud's home ice.

Sedevie is also confident in his team's ability to do that, especially after ending the regular season with three straight road wins.

"We're trying to get that home ice back, and in order to do that you have to get one," Sedevie said. "We'll have our objectives with our group. You kinda joke about it, from here on out, the rest is gravy or we're playing with house money, and I feel that way with this group.

"We're not changing anything, we've earned the right to be here. What you guys have done is a part of history in our program, and make the most of it."

Pietila and the cadre of other Bobcats skaters go into their first NAHL playoffs experience, hopeful that however it goes, it can continue preparing them for future seasons.

"Layne has a lot of playoff experience in this league and he's been guiding us through (what to expect)," Pietila said. "We have a young group this year, but I'm hoping we can get some experience under our belt and come back better and stronger because of it next year."

