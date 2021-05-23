Bobcats one win away from advancing in NAHL playoffs

Bismarck Bobcats defenseman Thomas Bergland has scored six goals this season, but there's little doubt the most vital one was the shot he drilled home on Saturday night.
The Minnesota Wilderness had rallied from a 3-0 deficit in a wild second period to trim the Bobcat advantage to 4-3 in a NAHL playoff game.
Then Bergsland, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound 20-year-old from Wayzata, Minn., stepped into the gap. Early in the third period he fired a shot from the blue line that rocketed over the shoulder of Wildnerness goalie Jacob Zacharewicz and into the net. Bismarck again had some breathing room.
Bergsland's goal stole away the momentum the Wilderness had generated with their three second-period goals, enabling the Bobcats to move on to a 6-3 win. Jack Conroy put the icing on the win, scoring the game's final goal with 6:38 to play.
With the victory at the VFW Sports Center, the Bobcats took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Central Division semifinal playoff series. Bismarck won 5-3 on Friday night.
Now the series moves to Cloquet, Minn., for a Tuesday game and, if needed, a Wednesday contest. Should a fifth game be required it would be played Saturday in Bismarck.
Bismarck displayed two personalities on Saturday. There were the crisp and confident Bobcats of the first and third periods. Then there were the sloppy and sluggish Bobcats of the second period.
Naturally, Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie much prefers the former version.
Sedevie said the locker room talk after the second period was mostly about the mental aspect of hockey.
"Enough is enough," he recalled saying. "We put ourselves in great spots (a 3-0 lead, for instance) and we can't keep doing this to ourselves. ... I told them we just had to execute. When you leave guys alone in front of the net bad things are going to happen."
"I thought we had a really good third period," he added.
The first period gave little evidence that the game would produce nine scores. Minnesota outshot Bismarck 9-7, but the Bobcats scored the only goal, a mid-session tally by Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe on a nifty centering pass from the right corner by John Gormley.
It appeared the Bobcats, seeded second in the division, were going to pull away when Tim Piechowski and Ben Troumbly found the net at 8:30 and 12:48, respectively.
The Wilderness, trailing 3-0, had other ideas.
Minnesota's Gunnar Thoreson and Bismarck's Nico Chmelevski traded goals 21 seconds apart and it was 4-1 at 13:49 of the period.
Then presto, Minnesota's Ethan Wolthers and Mikol Sartor scored 17 seconds apart, and suddenly it was a 4-3 game.
It didn't take Bergsland long to restore order.
He said his on-target perimeter shot was no shoot-and-pray attempt. There was method to his decision to launch.
"I knew there was traffic in front of the net. (The shot) might have gotten tipped, but a goal is a goal," Bergsland said.
And a pivotal goal, at that.
"It was a big goal," Sedevie acknowledged. "It really created some separation there."
With 11 goals in two games, Bismarck's offense is cooking as well as it has all season. Sedevie said one of the reasons is the Bobcats are playing with a complete roster again.
"We're healthy again, that's the big thing," he noted. "We had multiple guys out for long periods of time."
The flip side of that coin is increased depth. The Bobcats had to dig deep on their roster when key players were injured, which allowed reserve players to contribute.
"Depth is what we need this time of year," Sedevie said. "We rolled four lines the last two nights in the most important series of the year. You can wear teams down that way."
Sedevie said its hard to overstate the importance of Saturday's win.
"Tonight's win was big. If they win it they get home ice back. With tonight's win we bring game five (if needed) back to our home building," he noted.