Bobcats one win away from advancing in NAHL playoffs

It didn't take Bergsland long to restore order.

He said his on-target perimeter shot was no shoot-and-pray attempt. There was method to his decision to launch.

"I knew there was traffic in front of the net. (The shot) might have gotten tipped, but a goal is a goal," Bergsland said.

And a pivotal goal, at that.

"It was a big goal," Sedevie acknowledged. "It really created some separation there."

With 11 goals in two games, Bismarck's offense is cooking as well as it has all season. Sedevie said one of the reasons is the Bobcats are playing with a complete roster again.

"We're healthy again, that's the big thing," he noted. "We had multiple guys out for long periods of time."

The flip side of that coin is increased depth. The Bobcats had to dig deep on their roster when key players were injured, which allowed reserve players to contribute.

"Depth is what we need this time of year," Sedevie said. "We rolled four lines the last two nights in the most important series of the year. You can wear teams down that way."

Sedevie said its hard to overstate the importance of Saturday's win.