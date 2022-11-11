Bobcats net OT winner against St. Cloud

Over the last two NAHL seasons, games between Bismarck and St. Cloud have almost always been close, with 11 of the last 19 games, including six of the last nine, having a goal margin of two or less.

Friday's matchup between the two teams at VFW Sports Center was the latest in a close series between the two teams, with the Bobcats netting a 3-2 win in overtime.

Erik Atchison kept the game from going into a shootout, scoring with nine seconds left in the five-minute extra session to give Bismarck the extra point.

The Norsemen pushed through the winter storm that slammed into Bismarck on Thursday after the teams played a two-game set in Minnesota last weekend.

Neither team scored in the first period, despite the Bobcats having a 3-1 advantage in power play opportunities and an 11-7 shot advantage.

Bismarck scored first early in the second, with Alexander Palchik potting his second goal of the season off an assist from Kyle Doll.

The Bobcats were agonizingly close to getting to the second intermission with a 1-0 lead, but the Norsemen broke through on a power play with two seconds left.

Assisted by Daniels Murnieks and Kade Peterson, Ryan Cutler popped St. Cloud's first goal of the game past Bismarck goalie Hunter Garvey (24 saves).

In the third period, the team traded goals 34 seconds apart early on.

Jeremiah Konkel of the Norsemen took advantage of a turnover on a Bismarck power play for an unassisted shorthanded goal 2:25 in. Vertti Jantunen scored a power-play goal with three seconds to go in the man advantage for the home side.

With the teams moments from a shootout, Atchison took advantage of passes from Landon Fandel and Brandon Reller, who earned the primary assist on the game-winning goal in his first game back from a stint on injured reserve.

Tomas Bolo made 32 saves for the Norsemen in the loss, falling to 0-1-1 against the Bobcats this season and 6-2-1 against Bismarck overall in the last two seasons.

The teams are back in action tonight for the second half of the two-game series, with puck drop scheduled for 7:15 p.m.