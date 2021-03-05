Bobcats net five goals in win over Minnesota Wilderness

Staked to an early lead, the Bobcats started to click.

"Our attention to detail was a lot better. We ran our systems pretty close to a ‘T,’” Sedevie said. “We executed.”

Braden Costello added to the lead, scoring on the power play at 14:36 of the second period. It was the ninth of the year for Costello, off assists from Michaels and Will Magnuson.

The Bobcats closed out the win in the third period, but things got interesting.

Donte Lawson got the Wilderness on the board on the man advantage at 14:55, and Minnesota had a 5-on-3 in the final four minutes.

“I didn’t think we gave up very much until we showed some character there late in the game with the calls, you can’t do anything about them. I was proud of our guys at the end of the game, that’s for sure,” Sedevie said.

“I thought we were really good 5-on-5. You kind of want the one on the PK back, but then again, we really rallied there late with our backs against the wall. A minute and 12 seconds on a 5-on-3, I thought the guys just did a great job when they needed to.”

Tim Piechowski iced the win with his 10th goal of the season, a shorthanded empty-netter with 50 seconds to go.