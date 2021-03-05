Bobcats net five goals in win over Minnesota Wilderness

The first period was a bit of a dichotomy for the Bismarck Bobcats.
On the one hand, Layne Sedevie wasn’t overly thrilled with the way his team played. But after 20 minutes, the Bobcats had a three-goal lead.
That paved the way for a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday night in the opening game of a weekend NAHL Central Division series at the VFW Sports Center.
“I honestly thought our first period was our worst period,” said Sedevie, the Bobcats general manager and coach. ”We weren’t very good defensively with the puck but I thought we were really opportunistic on the chances we did have. I mean, we had three shots, two goals. And we found another one late there.
“I didn’t think it was great. I actually thought we got better as the game went on.”
George Grannis got things going quickly for the Bobcats, who took advantage of a Wilderness turnover in their own zone to score the game’s first goal just 59 seconds into the contest.
Grannis’ 13th goal of the season came off an assist from Ryan Taylor and Bismarck led 1-0.
Austin Schwartz scored on a backhander at 8:50 to make it 2-0. It was the eighth of the season for the Bobcat captain.
Grant Ahcan struck late in the opening period. He scored his eighth goal of the year, assisted by Owen Michaels and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe with 31 seconds left in the period for a 3-0 lead.
Staked to an early lead, the Bobcats started to click.
"Our attention to detail was a lot better. We ran our systems pretty close to a ‘T,’” Sedevie said. “We executed.”
Braden Costello added to the lead, scoring on the power play at 14:36 of the second period. It was the ninth of the year for Costello, off assists from Michaels and Will Magnuson.
The Bobcats closed out the win in the third period, but things got interesting.
Donte Lawson got the Wilderness on the board on the man advantage at 14:55, and Minnesota had a 5-on-3 in the final four minutes.
“I didn’t think we gave up very much until we showed some character there late in the game with the calls, you can’t do anything about them. I was proud of our guys at the end of the game, that’s for sure,” Sedevie said.
“I thought we were really good 5-on-5. You kind of want the one on the PK back, but then again, we really rallied there late with our backs against the wall. A minute and 12 seconds on a 5-on-3, I thought the guys just did a great job when they needed to.”
Tim Piechowski iced the win with his 10th goal of the season, a shorthanded empty-netter with 50 seconds to go.
Ian Shane stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced for the Bobcats.
Kaleb Johnson made 14 saves but allowed four goals before the North Dakota commit gave way to Jacob Zacharewicz in the second period. Zacharewicz finished with 12 saves.
The two teams meet again in Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.
“You try to get every point you can,” Sedevie said. “We were fortunate enough to get two tonight, we want to get two tomorrow night.”