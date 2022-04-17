Bobcats, Minotauros meet tonight for spot in the NAHL playoffs

Not once this season had the Bismarck Bobcats had a record above .500. Not once had they been in a playoff spot in the Central Division.

That changed Saturday with Bismarck's exhilarating 2-1 home finale win over Minot, pushing Bismarck into pole position for the final playoff spot.

"I'm beat, I'm wore out and I didn't even play," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "I'm proud of the guys and everything they did. It's the first time we're over .500 and the first time we're in a playoff spot in 59 games."

Saturday's game at the VFW Sports Center was scheduled as both the home finale and the season finale.

The winter storm, which caused so many other postponements, ensured that North Dakota's two NAHL squads weren't unaffected, as it forced the game scheduled for Friday in Minot to move to tonight.

"What can you do, it's Mother Nature," Sedevie said. "It stinks we couldn't go up to their building. Mother Nature forced us to do different things. Neither team has really been able to skate, let alone play hockey games."

Suddenly, the stakes for Saturday were magnified for the Bobcats: Win your home finale and make Monday meaningful, or make a solemn and unwelcome trip up to Minot for a game that means nothing.

"You can't get four points if you can't get the first two," Sedevie said. "It's our building and I'm proud of the way our guys battled."

The meaning of Saturday's game for Minot also changed.

While it retained two shots to eliminate the pesky Bobcats from a playoff spot they had held for the majority of the season, they could have the pleasure of spoiling Bismarck's home finale and all but ending Bismarck's season.

The Bobcats ensured that didn't happen.

"It means a lot for the whole team," Bismarck goaltender Oskar Spinnars Nordin said of Bismarck's win on Saturday. "We've been practicing hard and trying to get to the playoffs. We played great."

Bismarck's herculean effort to make the playoffs has been a team-wide effort.

That said, few teammates have had the effect of Spinnars Nordin, who has been one of the NAHL's best goaltenders over the last four months.

One of just 13 goaltenders to have earned 20 or more wins on the season, despite having played fewer games than anyone else on the list, Spinnars Nordin's steadying influence on Bismarck's goaltending situation helped key the Bobcats' turnaround.

"Oskar played really well for us," Sedevie said. "Games are usually close, and one mistake here, one mistake there for a team (can be big). He was solid all night long.

"Twenty wins for him is a pretty good mark for coming in halfway through the year. He's played 27 games in a row for us, and he keeps getting better and better, and lucky for us it's at the right time of the year."

With the Bobcats in need of every point they can get their hands on, Spinnars Nordin has been stellar.

"It's our biggest rival," Spinnars Nordin said of Minot. "I really like to play against them, but every team in the division is hard to play against. You have to be on top every weekend."

The Bobcats didn't make it easy on their goaltender either, particularly in Saturday's second period.

A pair of penalties by the Bobcats left them in a 5-on-3 shorthanded scenario for more than a minute, with the game tied at 1-1.

An inspired effort by Bismarck kept Spinnars Nordin clear, and ensured Adam Pietila's 16th goal of the season 1:57 into the third period would serve as the game-winning tally.

"I'm not really surprised (they were able to keep me clear)," Spinnars Nordin said. "We block a lot of shots, and the guys are on fire right now. I have great confidence in the guys and they know what to do."

"That was a heck of a kill," Sedevie said. "It's a situation, whether you're at home or on the road, you don't want to be in, but our guys stepped up and did a fantastic job. I don't even know if they got a shot. If we didn't have momentum at that point, after that kill we did."

Sedevie's coaching and Spinnars Nordin's goaltending, not to mention their persistent offense, have made tonight's equation simple: win and you're in.

"We've had our backs against the wall for a long time, so I don't think anything changes," Sedevie said. "We've needed every point for almost three months now, so that has to be our mentality.

"We have to work like it, and we have to want it more."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.