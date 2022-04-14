Bobcats make one last push for playoffs

The Bismarck Bobcats have had their backs against the wall for months. Their hard work has paid off enough for the final weekend of their regular season to matter.

This weekend's home-and-home series against Minot will determine which of the two teams heads to the NAHL playoffs. Tonight's game in Minot was still scheduled to be played at the Tribune's press time.

"It's kind of crazy when you think about it," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "The guys have earned the opportunity with how well they've played lately and I think we have a legit chance."

If Bismarck sweeps the Minotauros, the Bobcats will be back in the playoffs. If Minot wins even one of the two games, Bismarck's season is over.

So no pressure.

"We've faced pressure the whole second half," Sedevie said. "I don't know that a lot of people thought we would be here. We've faced pressure for quite some time and we're ready for the task at hand."

The Bobcats have St. Cloud and North Iowa to thank for being in the position for this weekend to matter.

"It was a perfect scenario, with us sweeping on the road and Minot being swept at home," Sedevie said. "We needed help, and we got it. We were on pins and needles not being able to know what was happening in Minot."

The Norsemen swept Minot this past weekend after North Iowa split their most recent two game series with the Minotauros, keeping much-needed points off the board for Minot.

"It was probably the first weekend being in tune with what's going on," Sedevie said. "Obviously you can't sit on the bench with the app to see what's going on (in Minot). Our points were the most important because if we didn't get them, it wouldn't matter."

"We got our four points and the rest took care of itself."

After temporarily sinking back into sixth place in the Central Division after their loss to Aberdeen on April 1, the Bobcats tied North Iowa for fifth with a 7-4 win in their second-to-last regular season game at VFW Sports Center.

The split with Aberdeen meant Bismarck would need to sweep North Iowa for the Minot series to matter.

"Our record over the last few months is right up there with teams like St. Cloud," Sedevie said. "Getting points on the road isn't guaranteed, but we've put ourselves in situations where we can win on the road and doing that helped us feel like we could go down there and get four points."

Bismarck came into the series with a decent amount of confidence, as one of their two previous road sweeps had come against North Iowa.

Previous records don't mean squat once you reach the ice, and the Bobcats knew they would have to fight hard as the Bulls were also trying to keep their season alive.

"Early in the year, we struggled to play with the lead," Sedevie said. "We've learned how to play with the lead through experiences."

High-scoring games have been a bit of a feature between the Bobcats and Bulls all season, with the teams having played nine times where at least one of the two teams scored five or more goals.

The first game of Bismarck's road trip to Iowa played right along with that, as Bismarck got a pair of goals from Quinn Rudrud, including one on a second period penalty shot, to beat North Iowa 6-4.

First goal achieved.

"On Friday, we were really good through 40 minutes," Sedevie said. "We were up 5-2, but then we got to the last seven minutes and the next thing you know, it's 5-4. We found a way to get the two points we needed."

A low-scoring game had never really materialized between Bismarck and North Iowa this season before last Saturday's game.

Penalty-filled, tight-checking action Saturday made sure that changed. A first-period goal from Nico Chmelevski and a third-period, tie-breaking goal from Jon Ziskie were just enough to beat the Bulls 2-1.

"Saturday, we didn't have our jump right away, but we found a way," Sedevie said. "Our goaltender was phenomenal. Earlier in the year we found ways to lose those games and now we're finding ways to win those games. Our objective was to go down there and get four points and we did that."

Oskar Spinnars Nordin was in net for both games for Bismarck. He stopped 20 of 24 shots faced to win the first game, and had one of his finest performances all season when he stopped 30 of 31 North Iowa shots in Game 2.

"We came out flat on Saturday night and maybe half the saves he made early were highlight-reel saves," Sedevie said. "For him to be at 19 wins, on the cusp of 20 wins, there's confidence in our group that he's the guy, and he can steal a game for us too."

Minot has been a tough nut for the Bobcats to crack all season long.

The Bobcats won the first meeting between the two teams, 7-3 in Bismarck, for their first win of the season.

Since that game, however, Bismarck has gone 2-7 against the Minotauros, winning once on the road and once at home.

"The last couple games we played them, we played up in Minot, and we didn't get points on Friday even though we played well enough, then we won in overtime on Saturday," Sedevie said. "We've played them well recently, but we have to make sure we have our game on point."

Practicing will be tough to get in with the weather blanketing North Dakota, though it does at least help that both Minot and Bismarck find themselves dependent on the weather clearing up to get time on the ice before this weekend's series.

"You control what you can control," Sedevie said. "Being from North Dakota, you come to expect the unexpected and not since '97 have I seen a storm like this in April. There's not much you can do with Mother Nature.

"At the end of the day, we've had six-and-a-half months to get ready for this weekend, so I think we'll be ready to go."

Bismarck has tallied eight of their 10 road wins since the calendar flipped from 2021 to 2022, allowing them the opportunity to complete one of the largest comebacks in NAHL history to make the playoffs.

They just have to play two perfect games to do it, including getting their first three-game winning streak on the road.

"We've had a lot of firsts in the second half of this season," Sedevie said. "This team is capable of anything right now, nothing is out of the question.

"We have a chance to make a run, and to me it's one game at a time."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.