Bobcats look ahead after rare three-point weekend

Three- and four-point weekends have been vanishingly rare for the Bismarck Bobcats (13-16-4) this year.

They picked up a big one Friday and Saturday against North Iowa (17-15-2), winning 3-1 Saturday and losing 2-1 in a shootout on Friday.

“Tonight was pretty solid,” Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said after Saturday’s win. “We played well in the first and second and OK in the third. Overall, it was a pretty good effort.”

Since Bismarck’s season started at the NAHL Showcase September 14, this weekend’s three-point outing against the Bulls was just Bismarck’s fourth three- or four-point weekend of the year.

While not digging themselves into nearly as deep a hole as last season, it has left the Bobcats tied for fifth with St. Cloud with 30 points, six points behind North Iowa for the last playoff spot in the Central Division.

“Our consistency has been an issue,” Sedevie said. “I thought we deserved better (on Friday), but that’s the way it goes sometimes. I was happy we backed up our effort (on Friday) with a consistent effort tonight. This weekend was a step in the right direction.”

That Bismarck was able to pull out three points against one of the better defensive teams in the NAHL — North Iowa sits 10th with 93 goals allowed — was big.

Just one of the six games so far between the two teams has been decided by more than one goal, and North Iowa beaten Bismarck twice beyond regulation.

“Goals have been hard to come by (against North Iowa),” Sedevie said. “Getting the second and third one was big, because we’ve had trouble scoring against them. They’ve had good goaltending and have defended well.”

Defense has come and gone for the Bobcats throughout the year, but in the last two weekends against North Iowa, the Bobcats may have found something that works.

Since allowing 15 goals in the three-game series against Minot, the Bobcats, facing only North Iowa, have allowed just five regulation goals, one of their best defensive stretches of the season.

“We’ve focused on our buy-in factor defensively,” he said. “We’ve slowed practice down, gone through a lot of situations, and dedicated some time to it. We haven’t been giving up nearly as many grade-A chances, which helps a lot.

“You can maybe expect your goaltender to stop three, four or five of those a night, but we were giving up 16, and that’s a not a good recipe for success.”

One position that has remained solidified for the Bobcats is goalie.

Hunter Garvey (9-10-1, 2.78 goals allowed, .897 save percentage) held down the position single-handedly while teammate Linards Lipskis played in the World Juniors tournament.

Minot gave Garvey some trouble, but he steadied himself and allowed just a single goal in each of his three full-game appearances against North Iowa the last two weekends.

“(Garvey) played well in the third when we needed him to,” Sedevie said. “He’s played well the last two weekends, and Linards played well on Friday. You want them fighting each other for the next start, and we need one of them to really emerge for us.”

This upcoming weekend presents Bismarck yet another opportunity to announce themselves as a potential player in this year’s playoffs.

For the second time in less than a month, the Bobcats have a three-game weekend against a divisional opponent on their schedule.

Last time, Bismarck suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of now second-place Minot (19-15-2), losing twice on the road and finishing the weekend with a 7-5 loss at home.

This time, it’s third-place Aberdeen (18-12-3) that awaits the Bobcats, but this time it’s the local team that has the home doubleheader.

“We have a huge week in front of us with Aberdeen,” Sedevie said. “The big thing is for us to have the effort we had the last two games; we worked hard, won races, and won battles.”

Bismarck has had just five games against Aberdeen up until this point in their season.

By the end of January, that will have doubled, as all five of Bismarck’s remaining games this month come against the Wings.

It’s been an evenly balanced series so far, with Bismarck winning three times and Aberdeen twice.

“What makes us effective is when we use our speed and when we compete,” Sedevie said. “If we don’t stray from that, we can have success. We just have to keep at it.”