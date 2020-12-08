Bobcats goalie Aitken did what nobody else has done: slow down Aberdeen

Nobody’s been able to slow down Aberdeen this season. That was until Tommy Aitken’s gem in goal Saturday night.

The Bismarck Bobcats’ first-year goalie held the unbeaten Wings to one goal in 65 minutes Saturday night, a feat no other North American Hockey League netminder had come close to this season. Aberdeen averages 5.25 goals per game and has not scored fewer than three goals in any of its 14 wins.

Aberdeen won the game in a shootout, but it was a big improvement for the Bobcats who lost 7-0 the night before.

“Obviously, we wanted to win the game, but it felt good to rally and bounce back after not having our best showing the night before,” Aitken said. “Aberdeen is a great team. They’ve been showing that all season, but we feel really good about the players we have and I think we showed we could play at that level.”

The Bobcats (4-7-0-1) were the first team to take points from the Wings. Aberdeen owns an off-the-charts goal differential of plus 54 on the season (73-19). No other team is better than plus 18.

“It gives us a lot of confidence to play well like that,” Aitken said. “It was a total team effort. The defensemen played great and our forwards were putting pressure on them. We wanted the win, but it was a good night for us.”