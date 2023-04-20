"It's possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That's not a weakness, that's life."

Captain Picard of the United Federation of Planets had some sage advice for Data late in Season 2 of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Last weekend that advice became relevant to the Bismarck Bobcats. Despite completing an improbable six-game winning run against North Iowa, the Bobcats missed the playoffs due to a combination of tiebreakers.

"It's definitely disappointing, to me, you tie for a playoff spot but you don't have the tiebreaker, and we were two points out of second place," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "That shows how close the division was this year, I've never seen it that tight.

"I never thought we'd go 6-0. It's one thing to beat a team six times over the course of a season, but to do it six times in a row, the guys battled and did everything they could."

This year's agonizing miss comes in direct contrast to the team squeaking into the 2021-22 playoffs behind a similar winning late-season run.

It also snapped the Bobcats' streak of making the playoffs every season since 2017-18.

"The goal you have every year is making the playoffs, and it's not a given," Sedevie said. "We've been fortunate to be in the playoffs so many times, and it doesn't matter what seed you are, you just need to get in to have a chance.

"Last year we were four or five minutes away from beating a 1-seed in our building. We've built a winning tradition where we get to the playoffs almost every year, and that speaks to how hard our program works."

Previously, there had not been a Central Division squad that had missed the playoffs when recording 62 or more points.

That dubious new honor befell both the Bobcats (64 points) and their opponent for the last three weekends, the North Iowa Bulls (62).

And as Sedevie said, despite missing the playoffs, the Bobcats were a mere two points away from having home-ice advantage in the first round.

"Second through sixth place was four points, which is crazy over a 60-game schedule," Sedevie said. "Even one point somewhere. There's games you look back on over the course of the year where you feel you could have gotten a point but we failed to do that.

"We didn't have the consistency we wanted, but even when you look at last year, we finished with more points and had a better record this year. That's just how it goes some years."

The Bobcats were one of just two teams in the NAHL this season that missed the playoffs despite having a positive goal differential (+15). The New Mexico Ice Wolves (+25), who missed the playoffs by a point themselves, were the other.

"It was a tale of two teams for us. Early on we had games where we'd score a lot of goals and then give up a lot of goals," Sedevie said. "After Christmas, we started to figure out how to defend. When we weren't scoring as many goals as we were in the first half, we found a way to defend and won more games doing that than having an inconsistent offense where we'd put up a big number one night and a zero the next night."

As often happens with NAHL rosters from one season to another, plenty of old faces will depart and some will return to next year's tean.

Among those departing include Nico Chmelevski, Vertti Jantunen, Drew Holt, Calvin Hanson, and Hunter Garvey.

"It's a thing that goes with all players in the NAHL, it's special to put on a Bobcat jersey, but it always goes too fast," Sedevie said. "On one hand, it's hard to see those guys go, and you thank them for everything they did for the program. The other part of being a coach at this level is keeping those relationships in the future.

"Something that can help brighten your night after a tough loss is to go online and see how the past players have done that night. We're thankful for what they did and we can't wait to see what they do."

On paper, the Bobcats return a talented team next season.

"We have a good group that can come back. Linards, our goaltender is eligible, our entire defensive corps is eligible to come back as far as their birth year," Sedevie said. "Having Linards in net and your D-corps, that's good.

"We have 16 players eligible to return, which also include Julian Beaumont, Patrick Johnson, Adam Pietila. We have some good players eligible to come back. We'll see how the chips full during the summer."

A big focus for Sedevie this summer will be trying to figure out a way to start fast so that a furious finish is not needed at the end.

"That's something we're hoping to address, we haven't gotten out of the gates where we needed to," Sedevie said. "It didn't cost us last season, but it probably did this year. That's a focus for myself, (assistant coach) Hunter (Laslo) and (director of scouting) Niko (Kapetanovic), having a better start.

"As exciting as the last few years have been for the fans, you'd prefer the season not come down to one playoff spot. We'll be working on that so when we get to training camp and the Showcase, we can figure out what we need to tweak so we can hit the ground running so we aren't having a lull in the first half of the schedule."