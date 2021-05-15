Bobcats fall to Wilderness in regular season finale

CLOQUET, Minn. – Christian Galatz scored two goals as the Minnesota Wilderness posted a 4-1 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday night in their NAHL regular-season finale.

Galatz got the Wilderness on the board at 12:30 of the second period and Mikol Sartor and Ethan Wolthers notched goals 1:19 apart later in the period to stake Minnesota to a 3-0 lead. Wolthers’ goal came on the power play.

Patrick Johnson got Bismarck on the scoreboard at 12:32 of the third, but Galatz added an empty-netter at 18:21 to seal the win and a weekend sweep heading into the postseason.

Jacob Zacharewicz stopped 32 of 33 shots he faced for Minnesota. Ian Shane finished with 23 saves for the Bobcats, who will be the No. 2 seed for the Central Division semifinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0