Bobcats enter first bye week on winning note

When it comes to NAHL hockey, you never know when you might see something that you haven't seen before.

Fans at Saturday night's game between the Bismarck Bobcats and St. Cloud Norsemen got a taste of something rarely seen in games these days: a line brawl.

"(That third period) turned into a bit of a mess," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "A couple of their guys jumped our players and the rest is history."

History indeed. When the penalty minutes were finally assessed for the entire game, a Bobcats-record 131 minutes of infractions were laid against the home team, and 140 minutes tagged to the visiting Norsemen.

Of the 271 penalty minutes assessed in the game, 206 came from the brawl, with Erik Atchison, Landon Fleming, Adam Pietila and Luke Roelofs getting tagged with Bismarck's penalties.

"At the end of the day, it's one of those games where it's tough to comprehend what went on," Sedevie said. "It's far from normal, but at the end of the night, we got two points and didn't let St. Cloud get any."

The third-period fisticuffs only slightly tarnished what has been an excellent start to regular-season play by the Bobcats.

Since going 0-3-1 with multiple blown leads in the NAHL Showcase exhibition games to start their season, the Bobcats are 5-1, which includes a sweep of the Norsemen this past weekend.

"We're 5-1 after the Showcase and three of the wins have been on the road," Sedevie said. "When you have a stretch like that, you can make up some ground, and hopefully we can keep the momentum going."

A relatively low-scoring affair went Bismarck's way on Friday against the Norsemen, with the Bobcats blowing a two-goal lead in the third before Luke Roelofs, who scored two of Bismarck's three goals on the evening, put the home team ahead for good 21 seconds after St. Cloud's Evan Pahos tied the game.

"Luke stepped up on Friday," Sedevie said. "We got some goals from the blue line which isn't something we had a lot of early on last year with the young group we had."

Beyond the line brawl, Saturday's game was more high-scoring, with the Bobcats getting goals from Drew Holt, Vertti Jantunen, Erik Atchison, Michael Neumeier, Kyle Doll, Julian Beaumont, and Evan Hunter.

Atchison and Doll's goals were each player's first with the Bobcats, continuing a storyline of balanced scoring from across the Bismarck lineup early on in the season.

"(Goal-scoring) is where I feel like we probably deserved better at the Showcase, we couldn't score despite good chances," Sedevie said. "We told the guys to stick with it and when you keep getting chances, you'll eventually score. It's evident with our play after the Showcase that we have talent, especially on our power play (Bismarck sits eighth in the league in power-play percentage with 11 goals on 42 opportunities), but we also have talent five-on-five.

"We have some guys leading the way in scoring, but we also have some good scoring by committee."

Scoring prowess, as well as his work in keeping opponents off the scoreboard, was enough to earn Bobcats defenseman Michael Neumeier NAHL defenseman of the month for September.

Player of the month honors were something that evaded last year's Bobcats, but when you're a talented defenseman and put up nine points (two goals, seven assists) while quarterbacking a top-10 power play, it tends to draw some attention.

"He's a big reason we went on our run last year," Sedevie said. "He's one of the best defensemen in the league, his stick and puck skills are at a high level, and it's a big reason why he's picked up where he left off from last year and is having the success he is."

In a rare twist for the Bobcats, they have an early weekend off this week, and it's something Sedevie is both happy and displeased about.

"I think we'd prefer to keep our momentum going," Sedevie said. "It feels weird to have a weekend off this early. It is what it is; it gives us some time to rest a little."

Rest is needed for the Bobcats. Injuries are a fact of life in the game of hockey, but Bismarck's already lost some key players.

Captain and forward Nico Chmelevski, playing in his third year with the Bobcats, is the biggest (and likely longest) loss; an upper-body injury and surgery will keep him off the ice for four to six months.

Also being hit by the injury bug are forwards Brandon Reller (broken wrist) and Alexander Palchik (back), which will test Bismarck's forward depth early on.

"Our younger guys will get thrown in a little more than they would if we had our full veteran lineup healthy," Sedevie said. "They'll need to make the most of their opportunities."

Bismarck returns to the ice the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd, where they'll play the Austin Bruins.

After that weekend's games, the Bobcats won't see the Bruins again until mid-February, at which point they will finish out their eight-game schedule with the Bruins by playing six games against them in the span of a month.

"It doesn't matter who you're playing or when you're playing them, the games are all two points," Sedevie said. "We haven't seen them yet this season, so we'll have to do a good job, especially with playing them at home."