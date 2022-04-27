Bobcats earn split, return home eyeing upset

Battling back has been a hallmark of the Bismarck Bobcats in their resurgent season.

That shined brightly last weekend, when the Bobcats stole a 2-1 double overtime win against the top-seeded St. Cloud Norsemen on the road to end the first weekend of the NAHL's Robertson Cup playoffs tied 1-1.

"I believe it's only the second time I've been a part of a double overtime game, with the first coming in my first year as a coach," Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. "I'm pretty sure it's the longest game in franchise history. You're on pins and needles the whole time."

Winning on St. Cloud's home turf has been a challenge all season, and not just for the Bobcats. The Norsemen had lost only six games in regulation and three more in overtime or the shootout.

With no shootout curbing the length of the overtime period, both teams had to deal with plenty of adversity, not to mention aches and pains.

"We had guys cramping up and running for food on the bench," Sedevie said. "I had a parent run and get pickle juice because it's the best thing you can drink other than an IV, and you can't have those on the bench. It's crazy, the game just kept going on and on.

"You prepare the best you can for a 60-minute game, but you're proud of your guys being rewarded."

The Bobcats had entered Saturday's game in a 1-0 hole after dropping last Friday's game 4-1.

That meant a 2-0 hole and a long bus trip back to Bismarck if they lost, or a happy bus trip back home knowing they earned a split against one of the best teams in the NAHL this season if they won.

"To come out on the right side of it, to get the split on the road, it's huge," Sedevie said. "It's what you go down there for, and now we come back home to play in front of our fans."

Ben Troumbly scored the game-winner at the 14:06 mark of double overtime, his second goal of the season against the Norsemen and 12th goal of the season overall.

"Saturday night was what this team has been about the last three months," Sedevie said. "We started to get better chances through the overtime frames and then Ben Troumbly scored a huge goal for us."

With the exception of their goalie, few team aspects impacted Bismarck's ability to split the pair in St. Cloud more than their special teams effort.

While they were unable to score a goal on the power play, something Sedevie hopes to address going into this weekend, they held St. Cloud's division-best power play to just a single power play goal on six opportunities.

"I felt good about our penalty kill, we got a little desperate on Friday but when we were in our structure, we did well, we were pressuring and trying to force them into mistakes," Sedevie said. "The power play is a big difference-maker and we haven't found that yet. We're forcing stuff when it isn't there. It's an area we need to address and get going."

More instrumental than anyone to Bismarck's success on Saturday was goaltender Oskar Spinnars Nordin, who stopped an incredible 59 of 60 shots against, allowing just a single third-period goal to Max Strand of the Norsemen.

Never facing fewer than eight shots in a period, Spinnars Nordin made his record-breaking 30th straight start count more than any of his other starts this season have.

"It's about as good as it gets," Sedevie said. "Not many nights where you're going to go 59 for 60. He rose to the occasion and I can't put into words what he's done for this team.

"(Tomas) Bolo (the St. Cloud goaltender) went 47 for 49, (Saturday was) a great goaltending battle and I know it's one I'll never forget as a former goaltender and one Oskar won't forget as well."

Now the Bobcats return to Bismarck with a challenge: win both of their next two games, or face either elimination or a second trip to St. Cloud for Game 5 on Monday.

Sedevie is hoping it doesn't get that far.

"Now you have to hold the home ice you went down there and got," he said. "We're in a good spot and we have home ice. Your goal now is to do your job in your building at home."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.