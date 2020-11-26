 Skip to main content
Bobcats earn OT win over Minot after 25-day layoff

Thomas Bergsland of the Bismarck Bobcats looks to pass the puck during NAHL action at VFW Sports Center. In their first game since Oct. 31, the Bobcats beat the Minot Minotauros 4-3 in overtime. Bergsland had two assists.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

George Grannis netted the game-winner in overtime as the Bismarck Bobcats returned from a 25-day layoff with a 4-3 NAHL victory over the Minot Minotauros on Wednesday night.

Due to COVID-19-related reasons, the Bobcats had not played since Oct. 31. They made their return to VFW Sports Center count. 

Tim Piechowski, Quinn Rudrud and Will Magnuson also scored as the Bobcats pounded Minot goalie Keenan Rancier with 42 shots. Meanwhile, 6-foot-7 Bismarck goalie Noah Altman faced only 21 pucks.

Grannis fired home the winner 2:35 into overtime. The Bobcats trailed 2-1 after the opening period.

Thomas Bergsland had two assists in the win. Piechowski and Magnuson assisted on the game-winner.

The Bobcats improved to 3-5 with the victory. Minot fell to 4-2-2-1. The two teams play twice more this weekend. Friday's game will be played in Minot. Saturday's tilt, with a 7:15 p.m. puck drop, will be played in Bismarck.

Bismarck 4, Minot 3

Minot;2;0;1;0;--;3

Bismarck;1;2;0;1;--;4

First period: 1. Minot, Jack Westlund (Joseph Harguindeguy), 4:44. 2. Bismarck, Tim Piechowski (George Grannis, Thomas Bergsland), 11:36. 3. Minot, Westlund (Owen Baumgartner), 16:44 (PP).

Second period: 4. Bismarck, Quinn Rudrud (Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe, Bergsland), 1:29. 5. Bismarck, Will Magnuson (Owen Michaels, Lars Rodne), 3:40 (PP).

Third period: 6. Minot, Damon Zimmer (Carter Korpi), 3:44 (PP).

Overtime: 7. Bismarck, George Grannis (Piechowski, Magnuson), 2:35.

Goalie saves: Minot – Keenan Rancier 13-12-11-2--38. Bismarck – Noah Altman 5-6-6-1—18.

Penalties: Minot – 4 for 8 minutes. Bismarck – 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 3-5; Minot 4-2-2-1.

