Bobcats drop the puck on new season Wednesday at NAHL Showcase

The few short months between the end of the NAHL postseason and the start of a new regular season have passed.

Today starts a new campaign, with all teams in Blaine, Minn., for the 2022 NAHL Showcase at the NSC Super Rink.

It's been a busy month for the Bobcats, shaping the roster which will face Lone Star today at 1:45 in their season opener.

"The unfortunate part about this game and this level is that you can only carry so many players," Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "Guys have been here for about a month now and given us everything they've had, but we have to make decisions and that's where we're at."

Bismarck's preseason work wrapped over the weekend with a pair of exhibition games in Watford City against the Minot Minotauros, which the teams split a game apiece.

Bismarck won the opener 3-2 on goals by newcomer Evan Hunter and returners Brandon Reller and Patrick Johnson. Minot won the second game 2-0.

"The tough part of the job is getting down to the number we wanted to get to going into the games against Minot," Sedevie said. "It was good to play a different opponent, we'd been practicing for almost three weeks, so it was good to get game reps in against someone else."

Part of the Bobcats' preseason work has been focused on improving some of the little things that hindered them early on in the 2021-22 season, most notably the power play.

"We've worked on it, we've wanted to work on it," Sedevie said. "If we could have had a few power play goals here or there on a given night last year, we might have avoided putting ourselves in the situation where our back was against the wall for nearly three months."

As for the players themselves, Johnson and Reller are joined on Bismarck's roster of forwards by Nico Chmelevski, Alex Senf, Eddie Shepler, Drew Holt, Paul Huglen, and Calvin Hanson.

A heavy defensive returning corps has five old hands ready and waiting, as Chase Beacom, Michael Neumeier, Trevor Mitchell, Ian Engel and Luke Roelofs return for another year.

"Our veterans have played in the league, they know what it takes to have success," Sedevie said. "They've played well. It's hard to play against your own team, finish checks. It's hard to match the intensity of an opponent at this level."

A pair of familiar names to local hockey fans are in the mix.

Forward Nolan Nenow from Jamestown and defenseman Jackson Ekblad of Williston may see time for the Bobcats.

It will be a busy, and tough, opening schedule for the Bobcats.

All four of their opponents made the NAHL playoffs last season, and two of the four -- Fairbanks and Lone Star -- led the Midwest and South Divisions in points.

"We'll probably carry about 27 players to the Showcase and we can have 25 guys on the roster for that," Sedevie said. "Us as a staff have to be ready to go at the Showcase. We don't want to be where we were last year (coming out of the Showcase), because as amazing as our run was, it'd be nice to have a better start.

"It's nice to have a change and see some different teams early on. (The Showcase) is an amazing event. You can go to the rink at 10 or 11 (a.m.) and see a game on all of them. It's been built into something that's pretty spectacular."