Bobcats cup up short in Game 5 at St. Cloud

The Bismarck Bobcats' season came to an end on Monday night in St. Cloud, Minn.

The Bobcats scored two third-period goals, but it was not enough as the Norsemen advanced to the Central Division finals of the Robertson Cup playoffs with a 3-2 victory.

St. Cloud, which tied for the second-most points during the NAHL's regular season with 85, rallied to win the final two games to erase a 2-1 Bismarck lead in the best-of-five series.

Owen Michaels and Nico Chmelevski netted third-period goals for the Bobcats, who trailed 2-0 5:32 into the third period.

"I'm just proud of how hard this team worked," Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "The one thing you can say about them was they never quit. Never."

Bobcats goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin turned in another heroic performance. Spinnars Nordin faced 38 shots in the first two periods and 229 in the five-game series. Spinnars Nordin played 33 consecutive games to end the season.

"There was a lot of growth with Oskar," Sedevie said. "He played at an extremely high level for a very long period of time for us down the stretch."

Bismarck was seemingly buried in the standings midway through the season, but 20 wins in their last 30 games earned the team a spot in the playoffs.

"This is a special group," Sedevie said. "I'm gonna remember this team for a long time. They lived up to the history and tradition (of the Bobcats)."

Blake Mesenburg scored the first two goals for the Norsemen, who host Aberdeen starting on Friday. Max Strand added a goal and an assist.

Jon Ziskie, Ben Troumbly, Adam Pietila and Patrick Johnson got assists for the Bobcats, who played the last two games of the series without Quinn Rudrud due to injury. The Alaska-Anchorage commit had a team-high 30 goals this season.

