Bobcats complete sweep of Wilderness with road victory

CLOQUET, Minn. -- The Bismarck Bobcats rode a red-hot power play into the second round of the NAHL playoffs Tuesday night with a 5-4 road victory over the Minnesota Wilderness.

With the victory, the second-seeded Bobcats swept the Wilderness 3-0 in the semifinal round of the Central Division playoffs. Bismarck won the first two games in Bismarck, 5-3 and 6-3.

The Bobcats will meet the winner of the series between top-seeded Aberdeen and Minot. Aberdeen takes a 2-0 series edge into a Thursday night game in Minot.

Bismarck found the Wilderness a tenacious opponent on Tuesday. Minnesota scored the first goal of the game, fell behind, but tenaciously stayed within striking distance until time ran out.

Zach Michaelis scored an even-strength goal at 12:17 as the Wilderness drew first blood.

Bismarck, which was 3-for-5 on the power play, drew even at 17:13 as Luke Gramer scored with a one-man advantage.

Ryan Taylor tallied another power play goal for the Bobcats just 22 seconds into the second period, but the lead was temporary. Will Traeger pulled the Wilderness even at 2-2 with an even-strength marker at 7:55.