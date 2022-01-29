 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobcats compete sweep of first-place Austin with seven-goal barrage

121220-spt-bobcats5.jpg

Ben Troumbly scored two goals for the Bobcats in their 7-2 win over Austin on Saturday night.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The Bismarck Bobcats scored three goals in the first and third periods Saturday night en route to a weekend sweep of the Central Division-leading Austin Bruins at VFW Sports Center.

Ben Troumbly had two goals and an assist for the Bobcats who rolled to a 7-2 to NAHL victory, handing the Bruins their second straight loss in Bismarck. The home team won 3-2 on Friday.

Patrick Johnson, Blaise Miller, Eddie Shepler, Quinn Rudrud and Calvin Hanson also lit the lamp in the Bobcat’s seven-goal barrage. Jake Mclean was credited with two assists.

Oskar Spinnars Nordin stopped 29 of the 31 shots in goal he faced to get the win.

The Bobcats are on the road next weekend with games at St. Cloud on Friday and Saturday.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

