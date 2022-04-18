Bobcats cap comeback, beat Minot for spot in NAHL playoffs

Comeback complete.

In last place at the turn of the year, and on April 1, the Bismarck Bobcats capped a stellar second half comeback with a 6-1 win over Minot to clinch an NAHL playoff spot at MAYSA Arena on Monday night.

The Bobcats won their last five games of the regular season and went 20-9-1 in the second half to earn the No. 4 seed in the Central Division and a first-round playoff series against St. Cloud.

"There's been a lot of great moments, a lot of great players, but this is as good as it gets," Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said after the victory. "Our guys wanted it more. That's the cool part."

It was a winner-take-all game in Minot. The Minotauros, who sat first in the Central Division on Jan. 1, missed out on the Robertson Cup playoffs, which start on Friday.

"We were never in the playoffs all year until tonight," Sedevie said. "It's not how you start, it's how you finish. This is a special run for this group."

Patrick Johnson scored two goals for the Bobcats, the second an empty-netter, which sewed it up.

Bismarck never trailed in the do-or-die game. Quinn Rudrud netted his 30th goal of the season, a back-hander past Minot goalie Zach Sandy, 7:15 into the first period for the game's first goal.

Minot leveled it at 1-1 midway through the second period, but back-to-back goals by Johnson at 9:27 and Adam Pietila 30 seconds later gave the Bobcats the lead for good.

Empty-netters by Johnson and Brady Egan in the third period put the icing on the cake.

"Honestly, until the first empty-netter, you don't put the cart before the horse," Sedevie said. "Just so proud of this group of players. This is one of those moments I'll never forget."

Oskar Spinnars Nordin continued his stellar season, earning his 21st victory in goal with 35 saves on 36 shots.

Sandy, a Fargo Shanley product, was credited with 33 saves for Minot.

The first two games of the Bobcats' Central Division quarterfinal series will be played in St. Cloud on Friday and Saturday. Game 3 is in Bismarck, so would Game 4, if needed. Game 5, if necessary, would be back in St. Cloud. The Norsemen finished with 85 points, tied for second-most in the 29-team league.

Sedevie and the Bobcats will worry about that later.

"We're going to enjoy this one," Sedevie said. "From where we were, to where we are now, this is pretty special."

