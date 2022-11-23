 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobcats blow out Minot, 8-1

111222-spt-bobcats5.jpg

Alexander Palchik scored xxx goals in the Bismarck Bobcats' xxxx-xxxx win over the Minot Minotauros. The Bobcats play at Minot on Friday night. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Erik Atchison and Alexander Palchik netted two goals each as the Bismarck Bobcats blew out the Minot Minotauros 8-1 Wednesday at VFW Sports Center in NAHL action.

The Bobcats scored four first-period goals and six players lit the lamp in the lopsided victory. Bismarck put the game out of reach with three second-period goals.

Atchison's short-handed tally late in the opening period made it 4-0.

Vertti Vantunen, Adam Pietila, Michael Neumeier and Landon Fandel also scored for the Bobcats. Brandon Reller was credited with two assists. 

Linards Lipskis stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in goal to earn the win, the Bobcats' ninth of the campaign.

The Bobcats improved to 3-2 this season against Minot. The two teams square off in the Magic City on Friday.

Bismarck 8, Minot 1

Minot;0;1;0;--;1

Bismarck;4;3;1;--;8

First period: 1. Bismarck, Vertti Jantunen (Evan Hunter, Michael Neumeier), 2:09. 2. Bismarck, Alexander Palchik (Brandon Reller, Nolan Nenow), 5:58. 3. Bismarck, Palchik (Neumeier, Nolan Nenow), 9:47. 4. Erik Atchison, 10:21 (SH).

Second period: 5. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Patrick Johnson), 3:03. 6. Neumeier (Luke Roelofs, Jantunen), 7:15. 7. Atchison (Reller, Chase Beacom), 15:35. 8. Minot, Weston Knox, 18;17.

Third period: 9. Bismarck, Landon Fandel (Evan Hunter, Ian Engel), 19:45.

Goaltender saves: Minot – Dane Couture 5-12-11--28. Bismarck – Linards Lipskis 10-13-9--32.

Penalties: Minot – 5 for 21 minutes; Bismarck 7 for 25 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 9-9-2-1; Minot 12-8-1-1.

