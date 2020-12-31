 Skip to main content
Bobcats blank Minot for third straight win

The Bobcats' Lars Rodne, left, had one goal and one assist in Bismarck's 3-0 win over Minot on Thursday night.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Cameron Korpi stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Bismarck Bobcats earned a 3-0 New Year’s Eve night NAHL win over the Minot Minotauros.

It was the third straight win for the Bobcats and second straight shutout for Corpi at VFW Sports Center.

Lars Rodne had a goal and an assist for the Bobcats, who scored twice in the opening period. Ryan Taylor made it 1-0 at 6:24 of the opening period.

Up 2-0, Braden Costello made it 3-0 on an assist from Jack Conroy at 2:27 of the second.

The Bobcats improved to 8-8-0-2 in their first game since Dec. 18. 

The Bobcats travel to Aberdeen today for games Friday and Saturday against the Wings. It's their first games outside of Bismarck since Nov. 27

