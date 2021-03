Ryan Taylor scored two goals and Tommy Aitken finished with a 40-save shutout as Bismarck defeated Austin 5-0 on Saturday night.

Taylor, Thomas Bergsland and George Grannis notched goals in the second period after a scoreless first.

Taylor and Braden Costello added third-period goals for the Bobcats (21-14-5), who play at St. Cloud on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Hudson Hodges finished with 26 saves for Austin (11-21-4).

