Bobcats beat Wilderness, clinch playoff berth

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOBCATS CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH

Five different players scored goals and the Bismarck Bobcats clinched a NAHL playoff berth with a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday night.

Ryan Taylor and Braden Costello scored to give Bismarck a 2-0 first-period lead.

After Grant Docter got Minnesota on the board late in the first, the Bobcats reeded off goals from Lars Rodne (on the power play), Grant Ahcan and Eddie Shepler in the third to take a four-goal lead.

Ian Shane stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced.

Kaleb Johnson (22) and Jacob Zacharewicz (8) combined for 30 saves for the Wilderness.

The two teams square off again on Saturday night at the VFW Sports Center.

