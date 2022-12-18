Bobcats beat Minot going into holiday break

Saturday's NFL action proved that even the largest leads aren't always safe.

The Bismarck Bobcats nearly proved that themselves Saturday evening, but recovered from allowing a trio of Minot goals in the span of 3:01 in the third period to secure a 6-3 win over the Minotauros at VFW Sports Center.

"The game was good until we thought it was over and then we allowed Minot back into the game," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We stopped moving our feet and started making some soft plays and they ended up in the back of our net."

A week of winter storms wiped out all sports in town from Tuesday through Friday, including the Bobcats' game at Minot Friday.

That put a little extra pressure on the Bobcats winning Saturday before heading on their week-long holiday break.

"We had one job and it was to get two points, and we were successful in that," Sedevie said. "It makes you feel better going into the break. You can't control the weather, but with us being in our building, you don't want to say it's a must-win, but with us not playing last weekend, it felt that way."

Alexander Palchik, a soft-spoken left winger from Belarus on Bismarck's third line, provided the team's first offensive spark at 6:02 of the first period.

Along with linemates Patrick Johnson (one assist) and Evan Hunter (goal and an assist) -- and with an assist from defenseman Nick Baer (two assists) -- Palchik broke into Minot's zone in a 3-on-2 rush. He stayed patient deep into Minot's zone, then made a tricky shot on net that handcuffed Minot goalie Lawton Zacher (28 saves) and slid home 5-hole.

"He's a big kid, but when he protects the puck and uses his body, the first one was a good shot," Sedevie said. "From when we got him to where he is now, we feel he's evolving into the player he can be.

"He was probably our best player, both on and off the puck. It took him a bit to get acclimated, but he's coming into his own now."

Injury issues kept Palchik out of the lineup early on this season, but he's had big games already for the Bobcats.

Saturday's two-goal outing isn't even Palchik's best game against the Minotauros so far. He had two goals and an assist in an 8-1 Bismarck blowout of Minot on Nov. 23.

"We just play our system and our game," Palchik said. "We just start every game with our system and try to be more offensive and put pressure on team's defense and shoot the puck towards the net."

Palchik's first goal of the game was the first of several rush goals by the Bobcats Saturday.

Center Brandon Reller (goal and an assist) gave Bismarck a 2-0 lead with time winding down in the first period, speeding past Minot's back line of defense and snapping a shot past Zacher into the net just before Zacher dislodged the net.

"We used our speed, and that was key," Sedevie said. "When we get up the ice and push the pace, we showcase how we can have success. We did a good job of getting up the ice."

Bismarck scored the lone goal of the second period. Adam Pietila drew the attention of three Minot defenders as he danced deep in their zone, leaving Drew Holt wide open for a one-time blast after a pretty no-look pass from Pietila.

"When we're playing well, we're moving our feet, winning battles, winning races, doing things right," Sedevie said. "A lot of what we do is created by our feet."

Palchik's second of the game had echoed of his first. He used his speed to beat Minot's defensive line around the edge, zipped across the face of Zacher, and slid home the eventual game-winner 2:59 into the third.

"I can make plays and score goals," Palchik said. "I have some problems with my defensive game, so I need to improve my skills and work harder, because I'm not perfect."

While Palchik's linemate Hunter would put the Bobcats ahead 5-0 midway through the third, Palchik was open about the fact that a mistake made by him was the start of Minot's comeback attempt shortly after.

"It was a good game from our team, but not the best ending," Palchik said. "It started because of me, I had a mistake on that first goal, so we have some work to do to improve our system and skills."

Bismarck's seeming security in the outcome of the game allowed the Minotauros to breakup Hunter Garvey's (27 saves) shutout bid halfway through the third.

Then they started making things tight.

"We contained Minot with good back pressure, but when we got standing around, that was the difference," Sedevie said. "Our speed is an asset in scoring on the rush, but it helps us defend in our own zone too.

"Garvey was solid, I felt bad for him at the end, because we have to take care of our own end, whether it's 5-0 or 6-0."

With Bismarck on the ropes and only leading 5-3, the Bobcats got a welcome -- if painful -- power play thanks to a Joe Blackley cross-checking infraction and after going scoreless on their first three power-play opportunities, the Bobcats wasted no time rebuilding their lead a little.

"We didn't have a timeout, because I used ours in the second after we got hung out there on the ice with an icing," Sedevie said. "I told the guys, there's a lot of game left and we had to get back to work."

A pass from Vertti Jantunen and Hunter found Pietila alone on the back door of the Minot goal, and he had an easy time sliding home the final goal of the game.

"We weren't very good all night moving the puck (on the power play," Sedevie said. "That said, we definitely scored a nice goal there. We were forcing pucks when we'd get set up and then turning the puck over."

"Again, we executed in one of the most crucial times of the game, and that was a big deal."

What happened after that was very much not to the liking of Sedevie.

Staring at a three-goal deficit, the Minotauros started taking runs at Bobcat players.

Joe Westlund of Minot ended any thought of his team completing their comeback by being awarded a well-deserved five-minute boarding major and being sent to the showers early thanks to a game misconduct penalty.

Briggs Orr joined Westlund in the locker rooms a few seconds before the rest of the team, as he also dished out a nasty cross-checking minor with 10 seconds to go that was highly unnecessary and could have also deserved a game misconduct.

"I thought we were physical to start, which I thought was good on our part," Sedevie said. "Towards the end of the game, I'm glad our guys didn't get hurt, because there were a couple hits that I thought could have also been five-and-games.

"I don't know if that's what Minot's coach told his guys to start doing with the game out of hand, but I'm glad our guys are OK."

Palchik is looking to continue his strong play down the stretch.

"I think the biggest thing is that the coaches believe in me," Palchik said. "I've had some health problems, so at the start of the season I maybe didn't play as much or as well (as I could have), but the coaches have kept believing in me and giving me a chance every game.

"I always need to improve things in my game, you have to work hard from day to day and keep improving your game to stay at the highest level."

With St. Cloud winning Saturday, the Bobcats remain at the bottom of the Central Division. They have a golden opportunity to change that before the calendar flips to 2023. Bismarck and Minot play three consecutive days Dec. 29-31.

"We have our bye week and we'll get a little rest," Palchik said. "(When we come back), we need to stay serious, win from game to game, keep working hard, and I think we'll move up the standings."