Bismarck's biggest NAHL rivalry renewed itself Friday as the Bobcats welcomed Minot to the VFW Sports Center.

Lead by a hat trick and an assist from Calvin Hanson and a goal and an assist each from Michael Neumeier, Nico Chmelevski and Adam Pietila, the Bobcats earned a big 6-2 win over the Minotauros.

"I thought we played OK, we got a little lucky with how careless we were with pucks," Bismarck head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We made some nice plays when we did have chances, which was the difference."

Sitting just outside a playoff spot even with the win, the Bobcats needed a fast start against a team that has gone 7-3-0 against them this season and currently holds the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, thanks to the efforts of Chmelevski and Hanson.

Chmelevski scored just his second goal of the season after Hanson drove the net and evaded a Minotauros defender clogging the lane before centering a pass to Chmelevski that he pounded into the net.

Hanson scored his 15th of the season on a shot that handcuffed Minotauros starter Noah Rupprecht just over five minutes later, and the Bobcats were off and running.

"We actually made a huge mistake right before our first goal that could have ended up in the back of our net," Sedevie said. "We were opportunistic on that first goal, and once we got the first one, we settled in a little more and made better plays with the puck.

"Nico had his first two games back last weekend and he got his feet going, and tonight he was much better."

The Bobcats got Rupprecht yanked not four minutes into the second, as they scored the first of two power-play goals in the period.

After assisting on the first extra-attacker goal, scored by Pietila, Neumeier restored Bismarck's three-goal lead by beating Minot replacement goalie Lawton Zacher clean from distance.

"I thought we were really good on the power play," Sedevie said. "We worked on it a lot this week, it's been a major concern the last few weeks. It was nice to see us move the puck like that, because when you move the puck like that, it's extremely effective. Good to have the guys get some confidence tonight."

Bismarck goalie Hunter Garvey was beaten once by the Minotauros in the second period, but also helped keep the Bobcats in the lead with a spate of spectacular saves.

With his team's defense scrambling at times, Sedevie appreciated the veteran netminder having his team's back.

"He was fantastic, particularly on the save he made on a two-on-one where he slid across the crease," Sedevie said. "We made a few mistakes, which is something we need to clean up for tomorrow."

Two crucial shifts midway through the third sealed Minot's fate.

The first was actually a goal by the Minotauros, scored by Colby Joseph, which cut the Bismarck lead to 4-2.

Unfortunately for Minot, the second of the two shifts came immediately thereafter and resulted in Hanson's second of the evening, once again restoring a three-goal Bobcat lead.

"The big goal was the one that made it 5-2," Sedevie said. "They cut it to a 4-2 lead with 11 minutes left, then we come back the next shift and answer. I thought we were good at executing tonight."

Hanson finished his hat trick and potted Bismarck's third power play tally of the night six minutes later, shutting the door on any hope of a Minot comeback.

"We executed well for the most part," Sedevie said. "Good things happen when you put pucks on net. Three 5-on-5 goals, three power play goals, that's huge, any way you look at it.

"Hanson with the hat trick, he's been really good for us since game 20, when he got his first goal."

Garvey finished his ninth win as a Bobcat with 22 saves.

Bismarck was 3-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, a crucial momentum shift for the team after struggles, particularly on the power play, the last few weeks.

"Our special teams were really good tonight," Sedevie said. "It hasn't been the last few weeks. Tonight, the power play looked good and the penalty kill looked good."

With the two teams now tied at 46 points apiece, the Bobcats head north to complete their final home-and-home of the season with the Minotauros.

Sedevie and the Bobcats hope they are able to return to Bismarck tomorrow night holding a playoff spot.

"Tonight is great, but we need the two tomorrow to have a good weekend and get some momentum back," Sedevie said. "There are only 15 games left. We did what we needed to do at home, now we need to do the same on the road."