Bergsland makes big impact in lone season with Bobcats

Minnesota plays some of the top high school hockey in the country.

Tommy Bergsland saw it first-hand during his prep career at Wayzata, one of the many powerhouse programs in Minnesota. But when the Bismarck Bobcats' ace defenseman made the move to junior hockey last year in the USHL for the Fargo Force, his eyes were opened, he said.

It has continued this season for the Bobcats, where Bergsland has established himself as one of the top defensemen in the NAHL.

"There were some similarities, but the speed and the skill of the players took a noticeable step up. It was pretty eye-opening," Bergsland said. "With the speed that's on the ice, you have to make your decisions that much faster. There's a lot of great players out there. It tests you, for sure."

In this particular test, Bergsland has come straight A’s, literally. In his first, and only season with the Bobcats, he was named as an alternate captain on Wednesday. It's a rare feat for a first-year player to earn the distinction, but very well deserved, said Bobcats head coach and general manger Layne Sedevie.