Austin earns NAHL split with Bobcats

Bismarck scored two third-period goals but the rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to Austin Saturday night in NAHL action at VFW Sports Center.

Ben Troumbly and Lars Rodne rallied the Bobcats, but the Bruins kept the home team off the scoreboard in the last 3 minutes to secure the win. Bismarck won Friday night's game 5-1.

Hudson Hodges earned the win between the pipes with 24 saves for Austin, which climbed to 10 points on the season.

The Bobcats fell to 5-7 on the campaign despite outshooting Austin 26-16.

Bismarck has three home games next week, starting Tuesday against St. Cloud at 7:15.

