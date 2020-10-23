Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 24

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WINGS RALLY PAST BOBCATS

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Jordan Randall recorded a hat trick in a six-goal second period to help the Aberdeen Wings rally from an early deficit to defeat the Bismarck Bobcats 8-3 on Friday night.

Lars Rodne and Tim Piechowski scored first-period goals to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

But Aberdeen exploded in the second period as Randall notched three goals, Natan Vertes had two -- one of them on the power play -- and Cade Neilson one to turn a two-goal deficit into a 6-2 lead.

Rodne notched his second goal of the game with 17 seconds left in the period, pulling Bismarck within 6-3 heading into the third.

Michael Reed and Ben Badalamenti scored in the third for Aberdeen, with Badalamenti notching the Wings’ second power-play goal of the night.

Rodne had a chance at a hat trick in the third, but Wings goaltender Jake Sibell stopped him on a penalty shot at 6:48.

Sibell stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced to get the win in net for division-leading Aberdeen (4-0-0).

Noah Altman finished with 44 saves for Bismarck (1-3-0).