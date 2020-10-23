Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 24

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
WINGS RALLY PAST BOBCATS
ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Jordan Randall recorded a hat trick in a six-goal second period to help the Aberdeen Wings rally from an early deficit to defeat the Bismarck Bobcats 8-3 on Friday night.
Lars Rodne and Tim Piechowski scored first-period goals to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.
But Aberdeen exploded in the second period as Randall notched three goals, Natan Vertes had two -- one of them on the power play -- and Cade Neilson one to turn a two-goal deficit into a 6-2 lead.
Rodne notched his second goal of the game with 17 seconds left in the period, pulling Bismarck within 6-3 heading into the third.
Michael Reed and Ben Badalamenti scored in the third for Aberdeen, with Badalamenti notching the Wings’ second power-play goal of the night.
Rodne had a chance at a hat trick in the third, but Wings goaltender Jake Sibell stopped him on a penalty shot at 6:48.
Sibell stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced to get the win in net for division-leading Aberdeen (4-0-0).
Noah Altman finished with 44 saves for Bismarck (1-3-0).
The teams square off on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. at the VFW Sports Center.
BADGERS ROLL PAST ILLINOIS
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz threw five touchdowns and completed 20 of 21 passes in his first career start as the Badgers routed Illinois 42-7 in the Big Ten football opener on Friday night in Madison.
Three of Mertz's touchdown passes went to Jake Ferguson. Danny Davis and Mason Stokke also had TD grabs for the 14th-ranked Badgers (1-0). Mertz finished with 248 yards passing.
Garrett Groshek carried 13 times for 70 yards for Wisconsin.
Tarique Barnes returned a fumble 39 yards for the lone touchdown of the game for Illinois (0-1). Wisconsin outgained Illinois 430-221.
